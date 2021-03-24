The time to prepare for a tornado in North Alabama is now, not when a tornado warning is issued.
If the National Weather Service issues a tornado watch, that means conditions are right for a tornado. Any storm that develops in a county under a tornado watch has the potential to produce a tornado, even if a warning hasn’t been issued.
In fact, tornado warnings are not issued until after the tornado has been spotted, meaning you may not hear that tornado siren or see the weather alert until after a tornado has already formed and destroyed homes, trees and other parts of your neighborhood.
When watches are issued in Limestone County, the local Emergency Management Agency unlocks the county safe rooms and community storm shelters.
These shelters are built to withstand quite a bit and are manned by emergency personnel. Pets are not allowed unless they are a designated and trained service animal.
Do you know where your local shelter is? When severe weather strikes, do you have a plan in place for how to get there?
Visit bit.ly/Limestoneshelters for a list of storm shelters and community safe rooms. If you don’t have a way to see the list on a phone or computer, call the Limestone EMA at 256-232-2631.
