This week we remember National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
There are approximately 7 million Vietnam veterans living in the U.S., including the families of all 10 million who served during the Vietnam War period. This commemoration honors everyone who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam era.
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump, designating every March 29, as National Vietnam War Veterans Day. Congress authorized this national day as a way to make amends for the way Vietnam veterans were treated during the war, which was also a time of political upheaval in the U.S.
This commemoration honors everyone who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time between Nov 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of where they served. There is no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. All were called to serve and none could self-determine where they would serve.
According to the National Vietnam War Veterans Day web site, U.S. involvement in Vietnam started slowly with an initial deployment of advisers in the early 1950s, grew incrementally through the early 1960s and expanded with the deployment of full combat units in July 1965. The last U.S. personnel were evacuated from Vietnam in April 1975.
March 29, 1973, was the day United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished and also the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. In addition, on and around this same day Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
Several events in our region, including in Huntsville, will offer opportunities to commemorate the day in person. To find those, and view a video about the day, visit www.vietnamwar50th.com/.
