This world can feel kind of cold sometimes.
We watch horrible things happen and sometimes without shock or any reaction at all. But, what if instead of just accepting this reality, we actually believed our lives made a difference in the world and that each of us could individually make it a better place?
Tuesday morning, renowned meteorologist James Spann spoke to some Athens High School students. The most striking part of his speech was how personally he takes the severe weather events. His humanity was clear; he has been moved by each and every death that occured during his time as a meteorologist due to severe weather. Most specifically, he referenced the 2011 tornadoes that struck our state, killing 252 people. He knew many by name and has personal connections to their families now.
He doesn’t see severe weather as just acts of nature we can’t do anything to prevent.
Spann is not the only one that can make a difference by having a little humanity and seeing these as more than just news events. We can all do better to prevent more deaths in natural disasters by spreading information about disaster preparedness, just as one example. Like he said, it’s not just going to happen to someone else. It can happen to you. You just have to restore your belief that if it can happen to anyone, it matters. Every life is precious.
Why was Spann’s humanity so striking? Because, society has so desentized us to the horrid nature of things like death. If one person is shot, it seems that society moves on from the story as if it was just another day, accepting gun violence as a part of life. But, a mass shooting suddenly captures the nation’s attention. Why does it have to be a major devastation before people care?
Gun violence deaths are preventable. If we can prevent deaths from the hands of mother nature, then certainly we can prevent them from the hands of other humans. And, this isn’t a column to debate guns. It’s simply a call for all to know this: you don’t have to accept the world the way that it is.
If you can just tap into that place in your heart where you value another human’s life as much as your own, then maybe we can all do our part to make this world a little better.
