It’s “Severe Weather Awareness Week” in Alabama from Feb. 6-10.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville has designated Thursday for tornadoes in particular, a topic important for those of us in North Alabama. It is a great idea to make sure that you are prepared in case of severe weather.
Below are some safety rules that the NWS has available on their website, compiled for you so that you can make sure you know what to do and when.
Know where to go
If you are in a home or small business go to the basement or a small interior room such as a closet, bathroom, or interior hallway without windows on the lowest level. Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible.
If possible, get under something sturdy, such as a heavy table, or use a mattress to protect yourself from flying debris. Most injuries associated with high winds are from flying debris, so remember to protect your head. If available, put on a bicycle or motorcycle helmet to protect yourself from head injuries.
If you are in a large business, school, hospital, shopping center, or factory go to the designated shelter area. If a shelter area is not available, the best place is to go to an interior hallway on the lowest level. Stay away from the structurally weaker portions of buildings, such as windows and rooms with expansive roofs, which are more likely to collapse when tornadoes strike.
Mobile homes and vehicles are not safe from tornadoes. Get out and take shelter in a sturdy building or storm shelter. Make plans ahead of time to stay with family or friends who live in a sturdy building. If there is not one nearby and you are in a mobile home, take shelter in the most interior room that has no windows, such as an interior bathroom or closet. If you are in a car, do not take cover under an overpass as this can cause increased wind speeds due to a tunneling effect.
Know the difference
Tornado Watch means that tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.
Tornado Warning means a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Take action and move to a safe location. Warnings are issued by your local forecast office. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area (around the size of a city or small county) that may be impacted by a tornado identified by a forecaster on radar or by a trained spotter/law enforcement who is watching the storm.
The News Courier always wants you to be the most informed you can be to keep you safe during times of severe weather. We spoke to our local Emergency Management Agency about preparing for severe weather and you can find more information from them on page A1.
