It’s easy to find something to be thankful for this year.
We’ve just gone through a worldwide pandemic. And, most of us lost someone close. It’s easy to put life in perspective with such a traumatic time behind us. (Yes, COVID-19 is still among us and yes, you should still be cautious about illness. But, today does not look like it did two years ago.)
Thanksgiving is a time when we gather. Friends and family come together during this time sometimes after a whole year apart. 2022 may finally feel more ‘normal’ again after some still took many precautions for family gatherings in 2021.
Let’s not forget that gathering in groups does lead to spread. In Alabama on Nov. 19, 2020, the 7-day moving average of cases was 2,500 by Nov. 30, 2020, cases had doubled to 5,000.
By 2021, the case numbers themselves had significantly dwindled but the idea of increasing case numbers during this time frame still stands. On Nov. 18, 2021, the average was 498 cases in the state and by Nov. 29, 2021, it jumped to 827.
This year, we’re looking at the most recent data which show the average at 304 cases as of Nov. 14 in Alabama. It remains to be seen what happens five days to a week after this Thanksgiving of course.
This is just a reminder that disease spreads. Flu numbers are on the rise, and many children are dealing with RSV. Enjoy this rare time with friends and family. Just keep all of this in mind. We want the best for you and your family’s health and safety. Take the precautions you feel necessary. Ask your doctor and heed their advice if you have questions.
It’s wonderful how much our numbers have decreased in just two years. It’s good that there are vaccines and treatments for this virus and others that keep us on high alert during the winter months.
We have so much to be thankful for, our medical professionals are certainly on the top of that list.
