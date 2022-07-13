Parents and teachers should both take advantage of this weekend’s sales tax holiday for school-related items.
The state will waive its four percent tax on school supplies and clothing from Friday, July 15, to Sunday, July 17. Athens and Limestone County will also waive their local taxes.
“The sales tax holiday offers parents a way to save on back-to-school needs,” said Alabama Retail Association president Rick Brown. “Saving money for consumers while stimulating sales for stores is what this weekend is all about.”
Parents, this weekend while you are out reaping the benefits, think about your teachers. They’ll be in the same aisles as you purchasing items for your students and others – not with money from the schools, but from their own wallets. So help them in any way that you can. Pick up an extra box of pencils. Maybe another ream of paper. Art supplies. Printer ink. Dry erase markers. The list goes on.
(As an aside here: a little-known item on the list of exemptions – diapers. If your child attends a daycare, consider picking up an extra package of those to drop off to those who are caring for your children.)
For the first time since the 1980s, Alabama lawmakers approved a large teacher pay raise for the 2023 fiscal year. In April, the governor signed the budget which included raising teacher salaries four percent in addition to other increases to the salary matrix, according to the Alabama Education Association.
One more time in case you missed it — for the first time since the ’80s. It’s well known how little our teachers are paid in comparison to other industries. The fight for teacher pay is continuous and nationwide. Right now, money is on everyone’s mind with rising costs. So, just don’t forget that your teachers are out there spending their money this weekend on your kids.
If every parent was to help with just one item, the classrooms could be stocked. It’s a little thing to do, but it’s a way to say thanks to the educators who are there for your children everyday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.