An Alabama favorite, Auburn’s Bo Jackson, was one of two anonymous donors for the funerals of the children killed in Uvalde, Texas.
There could be much to say about the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school. But we’re going to focus on the good that one person can do, instead of the bad.
One person can change the world. One person can change a life. And after families faced unthinkable tragedies, Bo Jackson did something about it.
He didn’t just send a tweet for thoughts and prayers. He put his money up for the families and helped in the way that he could. No one can mend the emotional toll these families now face. But, he was able to take the financial burden away.
And, this isn’t the first time Bo has reached out a helping hand. His annual bike ride in Alabama has raised over $2.1 million to support the Alabama Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund.
The bike ride began after the tornadoes in April 2011, which devastated areas around the state including Limestone County. There were four deaths, 45 injured, 21,000 were left without power, and more than 700 homes damaged across the 17 miles that the tornadoes hit in our county. Nearly 250 people from around the state were killed.
Bo’s been biking Bama for the last decade to bring Alabamians disaster relief funds. So Alabama already knows his generosity, but now that he’s revealed himself as one of the donors for the Uvalde families, the rest of the country knows it, too. Thank you, Bo.
