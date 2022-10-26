At a time of year where elections are ramping up and politics seems to divide, it’s easy to lose sight of what brings us together. But, another season is right around the corner, and Limestone sure is good about coming together over the holidays. It’s something about the people here.
Whether you’re in East or West Limestone, Elkmont or Veto, Tanner or Mooresville, or anywhere in-between, we are stronger as a whole community. When communities come together, that’s when the magic happens.
Magical moments, like when we gather water for others who are in need of something clean to drink, show how that giving spirit year-round makes us all better people. Even in competition, when we celebrate our generations young and old, we honor the years of community commitment. That dedication to one another can be found in industries here from education to agriculture.
If you live on one side of the county, visit the other side sometime. You might find a spot along the river to have your family reunion or a charming historical general store converted for a quiet weekend getaway. In both places you can experience the magic that is still in the nature of our communities.
That enchanting atmosphere seems to float about the air in North Alabama. Even in parts of the county that are growing day in and day out, the essence of Limestone is shared with all who become citizens here. Support for local events and businesses seems to draw all together. From the mystery of a zombie farm to the magic of holiday traditions, the character and charm of a community can be gleaned.
All of this is only the beginning. If only in one story or one newspaper could we share every part. Remember, when you’re on one side of the technology screen, on the other side is a person that shares a community with you. That used to mean something, some would say. We say it still does. We are stronger together.
