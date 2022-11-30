With the severe thunderstorms in our area in the last 24 hours, it seemed like a good idea to remind you to slow down and watch out.
It’s easy to get impatient on your drive home, especially when you want to get out of the bad weather. More than anything else, you want to get home safely.
Wet pavement contributes to nearly 1.2 million traffic crashes each year, according to AAA.
Next time you’re caught driving in the rain there are some steps, other than slowing down, you can take to get home without incident that AAA recommends.
“Safety starts before you drive, and your goal should be to see and be seen,” AAA says.
- Replace windshield wipers inserts that leave streaks or don’t clear the glass in a single swipe.
- Make sure all headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals are properly functioning so other drivers will see you during downpours.
- Turn on your headlights whenever you drive.
- Check tread depth with a quarter inserted upside down into the tire groove. If you can see above Washington’s head, start shopping for new tires.
- Check each tire’s pressure, including the spare, at least once a month. Be sure to check the pressure during these colder months.
- Don’t use cruise control. In wet conditions, the chance of losing control of the vehicle can increase. To prevent loss of traction, the driver may need to reduce the car’s speed by lifting off the accelerator, which cannot be accomplished when cruise control is engaged.
- Slowing down during wet weather driving can be critical to reducing a car’s chance of hydroplaning.
- Avoid hard braking or turning sharply and drive in the tracks of the vehicle ahead of you to also reduce chances of hydroplaning.
- Allow ample stopping distance between cars by increasing the following distance of the vehicle in front of them and beginning to slow down to stop for intersections, turns and other traffic early.
Overall, you want to be extra cautious in wet weather, especially in severe thunderstorms during these winter months when visibility is impaired and darkness descends earlier in the day. Just a few of these reminders might help you next time to prepare you car better for severe weather when you know you won’t be able to avoid it.
