We just wrapped up writing our next Limestone Life magazine. Since it was the start of the new year we thought it was only natural, being that we’re in the words business, for us to ask the area movers and shakers what their word of the year will be.
Of course, that got us thinking what our own word should be. We decided on one that puts the focus on people first. We want our stories to reflect you. Everything we do is to serve our audience, Limestone County. That’s you, your family, friends, and neighbors. We want you to read about people you know – and people you didn’t even realize were next door. You’ll get to know them in our paper and magazine pages as if you were being introduced by a good friend. That’s because we’re a part of this place, too.
You’ll be able to read everyone’s word of the year in the upcoming magazine. But, we thought we’d give you a heads up on ours – because it’s about you.
This year, as we keep growing, we want to stay connected to one another whether you just moved here or have family land that goes back generations. We’re all part of one thing. Community.
