Dark days and cold winds from the North keep most of us inside. We Owls find corners and fluff up our feathers against the constant chill. What such weather does to us is informative. We discover our own thoughts keep us company. We might binge on television shows to fill our days, if we aren’t riveted to hundreds of passing, fleeting images on our cell phones. None of the blurbs winging past us online are remembered longer than a gnat’s life. We sit by the fire and wonder what it would be like if we could only see our old friends again. Or a lost relative, or a lost soul with something to tell.
A long-ago ballad was called “Rime of the Ancient Mariner.” In this story an old sailor confronts three men on their way to a wedding. He has a tale he must tell. His eyes are riveting, causing one to stop and listen. He speaks of the wondrous albatross, a bird which defied logic, for its awe-inspiring gift of bringing luck to all sailors at sea. Why it happened is not clearly revealed, but the mariner shot and killed the good fortune bearer from the skies. Thereafter, his ship is drawn by powerful forces hither and yon, until completely becalmed on some windless shore. All his shipmates were left for dead, for there was, “Water, water, everywhere, and all the boards did shrink. Water, water everywhere, and not a drop to drink.” In many senses all were lost at sea. So, too, was the mariner lost, for the ancient mariner spends the rest of his lonely days wandering, seeking atonement, indeed forgiveness for his dread deed.
A resident of Toney encountered a soldier of World War II here in town recently. The man asked where the veteran served. “I was a Marine. I fought in the caves in the Pacific toward the end of the war.” Then the man left, not wanting to tell more. Or another, who said he’d seen a massacre of German prisoners. He reported it, only to be told by the shooters’ commander, “You don’t know what’s been going on here.” Stories remain half told, half remembered, mostly rather forgotten. Winter brings out these memories.
It is said that the coldest pain is loneliness. As I fly around our little world here, I am often not left to wonder why that might be. A recent visit to an “old folks home” brought me to a stiff sadness. It was lunch time, and the residents were seated at various tables. So many were alone. Why that was we can only imagine. I’m always reminded, when the melancholy of such encounters occurs, of what I’d heard said about good people I’ve known. “They never met a stranger, only a friend they hadn’t met yet.” I’m told that in some districts of Poland, where some five million Ukrainian refugees have fled, Polish religious leaders made a common statement. “There are no refugees here. These people are guests, and we’ll treat them like welcome guests in our homes.” People opened their homes, harvests, and hearts to a population literally one sixth the size of the whole Polish population together. This would be as if we Americans welcomed 55 million new residents in under a year’s time. Our country, by the way, has promised to admit only one hundred twenty thousand refugees.
Times are cold. Mr. Putin’s Russia fires endless missiles, artillery shells, and armed drones at Ukrainian utility centers. He wants to freeze those he invaded for no reason other than power. He wants them dead in the dead of winter. By cutting off life support and driving the Ukrainians westward, he wants to cause social chaos in receiving countries. So far, at least in Poland, he’s failed. Putin’s driven Ukrainians he hasn’t killed away. But the Ukrainians found themselves astoundingly treated as welcome guests in the West, not bruised, derided, cursed and defiled refugees.
We only need watch disasters through choice, such as Mr. Putin’s war, or by nature, as in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. In hundreds of other places in the world driven, despairing, hated, and pursued families struggle, just like one family which fled to Egypt many years ago. Do what you can. Never leave someone lonely. Listen to your heart when someone is lonely and needs you.
