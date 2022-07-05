What a pleasure to recall happy days and look forward to many more. As an Owl who flies in, listens, and observes, I’ve got lots to think about. After all, my vocabulary is only an interrogative, Who.
Who? I remember a wonderful teacher I once observed named Mr. Tom Smith. He taught civics. He could take a dry recitation of how our government worked and fashion it into a story. We learned how our “Founding Fathers” were well read in ancient history. They hoped to shape a government which was like ancient Rome’s Republic. The Romans had the Many, called a senate; the Few, the aristocracy; and the One, the emperor. Each had to play his role in balance with the others. Of course, the American colonials were trying to break away from the British King, who had become a “tyrant.” He was accused of making judgements without consultation of our few colonial governors or the many colonials in our Continental Congress. Yes, the king was said to ignore the ancient rights of the colonials, the Americans, which had been granted to all English citizens for hundreds of years. He had to go, in order to restore the balance of the One, the Few, and the Many. For that, the colonials took up arms against the tyrant, to restore the balance.
To secure our rights, we decided to separate from the motherland. As Thomas Paine wrote, no one flees a mother who loves them. If she doesn’t love us, then she’s no mother at all. So, we broke away and declared independence. This was affirmed by the Declaration of Independence of our Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. From that day forward we slowly became what we are today.
First, we discovered that all men were not treated equally, though we’d asserted in our Declaration of Independence, “All men are created equal.” It took a mighty civil war to make those who were bondsmen free. It required demonstrations, marches, and prison sentences for women to finally get equality of the vote, over a hundred years after the Declaration. To suppress Black citizens’ votes we saw Jim Crow laws and their modern variations. To stop women, they were beaten in prisons. Native Americans weren’t even declared citizens until much later. Limiting freedom was often a practice imposed by those who ruled our land. From Black Codes to property requirements to vote to anti-Chinese, anti-Eastern, and Southern European immigration acts to poll taxes and other devices, votes were denied. But after a mighty movement toward justice, the Civil Rights era, we enshrined some of the rights long sought for all. There is so much more to do.
And how were these equal rights finally — at least, legally — brought about? When those left outside our system could not work from within, it took marches, demonstrations, and prison sentences. But, in the end, many seeking equality before the law were finally, formally incorporated into our system of Checks and Balances. They, just like our forebears at the Revolution, only wanted to be a part of the system of democratic fairness. We cannot have the One, the President; the Few; or the Many in Congress not work in harmony. It is bad for the country. Why? Because some of the genius of our way of government works only if we have mutual respect for one another. We can only function in balance if we work within the law, with an educated citizenry. Lies told to upset this balance might win a short-term victory, but may bring down the entire government. Our forefathers knew we’d always face crises, but preserving the balance was the best hope for our future. No one is above the law, as General McArthur discovered when President Truman removed him. Neither heroes, nor demagogues, nor slicksters can upset the balance of powers without endangering us all. We have a judicial branch set up to decide what the law says when there is an imbalance.
Flying around our county, we discover people who come to us from all parts of the world. What they have in common is they want to be part of what makes us Americans. We have Ukrainians, Afghanis, and former East Europeans among us who know personally what it means to be suppressed by ideologies, both political and religious. We have those who fought and survived the Cold War. Their goal was to bring down a wicked Communist philosophy, which served to truss up a barren kleptocracy. Sadly, that kleptocracy reappeared in the guise of a new imperialism in Russia, organized by wealthy thieves.
We celebrate our right to vote and have it count. We have a firm belief in the rule of law and the right to change it when necessary. Until our last Presidential election, we’ve always had a peaceful transition of power. President Lincoln saw to it that a free people, using our balanced system of government — the One, the Few, and the Many — could hold an honest election in 1864, even during the great Civil War.
Civics is not a dry subject to be cast aside in favor of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. All of these are vastly important, but civics is vital. We see a peaceful society when all can participate in government, when all have a fair and free voice. Without a free country, science can be turned to the entrenchment of dictatorships. Hitler saw to it that his scientists developed more deadly vengeance weapons and even greater military might. He paid any price because he had no functioning opposition. The German people paid the ultimate price for his deceit and power monopoly in the end. They were crushed in war.
Civics allows us to know how our system works. It must engage all our citizens, without anyone feeling left out. It must be open to change. We must be fair and recognize we are all Americans and share the same system of governance. Our branches of checks and balances — executive, legislative, judicial — were created so no one branch of government could dominate the others all the time.
In the end, our system is only as good as those who keep it honest. As an observer once said, “No matter how tightly we write our Constitution, it will only work if those who live under it honestly obey the law.” Men and women in government take an oath to the Constitution, not a man. Their legacy, if they do their duty, is a free country. I’m so happy those of all walks of life, from all backgrounds and parties, try to do right by the Constitution. I admire those who follow the law, even when the powers of the day try to force them to do wrong. It is why our government still functions, painfully and awkwardly sometimes, today.
I look to happier days ahead. We won’t be cowed by threats and lies. We’re Americans, and we should all be in that together, because all men are created equal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.