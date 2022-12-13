Most of us know symbols abound in our American towns. While recently flying some country roads, I fluttered upon several. Look at most county courthouses, or town halls, and you see pillars. Pillars come to us via the Greeks, such as those who lived in ancient Athens. Each pillar was the same and could stand alone. What it could not do alone was hold up a great building. To do great things, pillars needed to stand together, each holding up its own weight. Or what about rooted objects, such as trees? They can be symbols, too. We have our annual tree lighting ceremony, which goes back to ancient pagan times. A tree was considered a symbol of might, because it was rooted in the earth, yet reached for the sky through means of fire from the sun and water. Earth, air, fire, and water were what kept us alive. Lighting a tree in the dark of winter heralded that we won’t be left to die a cold, lonely death but that spring always comes.
My favorite symbol is the circle. The circle can be seen in windows, at tables in restaurants, wedding rings, and much more. All of these pre-date Christianity. A circle was the perfect figure, with no beginning and no end. It embraced whatever it surrounded, suggesting unity of purpose, mutual support, and equality of precedence. It joined us together — be it through fellowship, through vows of marriage or loyalty, or common hopes, eternally.
My favorite symbol, the circle, also defined King Arthur’s Round Table, which medieval knights were said to sit around. Here no one had precedence; all were equal. Here everyone had a part to play, to make the adventure stories around the table whole. Everyone could be heard; everyone’s presence added value. We read how these tales of the Knights of the Round Table were drawn together from countless ancient fables, long remembered stories, and even actual events by various Celtic populations. Together, these stories revealed aspects of a common past, stories rooted in common hopes symbolized by the table itself. Why else have a round table? Each tale told of various adventures caused by chance, betrayal, quests, mighty deeds, and hopes for understanding. Why else come together, if not to try to discern what is true, what is not?
I’ve read some of the hundreds of strange, odd, or mysterious stories these medieval knights’ tales tell. I wonder, will we always appreciate symbols? Our ancestors built town halls and drew upon an imagined ideal, past democracy, represented by the pillared Parthenon of ancient Greece. They named our town Athens, to seal that memory. We know now that when the building was created it didn’t truly represent the reality of our society then. But like ancient ancestors who expended mammoth efforts to drag boulders to build circular, sun-following Stonehenge, they hoped to illustrate a common, hoped for better future of health and unity of purpose. Our county courthouse bears the pillars that show we still strive for that perfect democracy imagined of the Parthenon of ancient Athens, Greece.
When our Capitol building in Washington, D.C., was built, its rotunda — its famous cupola — was not yet completed when President Lincoln took office. It can be seen in old pictures with scaffolding, still under construction during our bloody, horrific Civil War. Yet it was to stand for an encompassing unity of purpose. It came to symbolize a common good where all are equal, where each of us held up the roof of peaceful government. No storming of our American Capitol by rebels would stop its construction, as the all-embracing symbol of our American ideals of equality before the law, and those of our Declaration of Independence.
So, as we occasionally drive by our county courthouse, let’s remember that each pillar has to do its job to hold it up. Each pillar is important, and not a single one can be left out without the whole edifice crumbling down. We all have a part to play, and each one of us deserves a place at our round table. Each of our stories, our histories, our cultures, our sufferings, and our hopes, like those collected over the centuries from various Celtic tribes, is important. They all need to be retold, to find the truth of our common history. It will make our saga so much better.
