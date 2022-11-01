We Owls don’t vote. Oh, it isn’t because we don’t want to, but it would be unfair. You see, we’ve been around for a long, long time. We know things. We remember some of the great minds who existed long before our little patch of North Alabama was even thought of. For instance, we like the old Greek, Aristotle. He said man is a social being, not a solitary brute. Owls know a thing or two about brutes. (I’m looking at you, squirrels, who invade my nest with the little owlets in them!) They try to take what isn’t theirs, and don’t care to take care of others. Brutes threaten and hurt others and then lie about what they did.
Now, good people live well together. They care about keeping their own garden green and helping mow their friend’s grass. They see to it that public services exist to respond to common dangers, such theft, car accidents, fires, and crimes. They make sure the roads are safe and helpful to get us from here to there. They don’t sit on common responsibilities, thinking only of themselves, or “feathering their own nest” as we Owls might say. They shouldn’t be in it for their own pockets or ego. Their job is to help make our life happier, healthier, and more rewarding.
Good people care about others, even those not of their own party, church, or ethnic group. They want to be sure the sick are taken care of. Who wouldn’t go next door to make sure elderly Mrs. Pollifax, who lives alone, is taken care of? Or what about someone whose medication costs a bundle, even thousands, for a monthly prescription? What if they simply can’t afford to live? Would you help? Would you vote for someone who is known for caring about other Americans, especially those in great need? Or would you vote to cut some of the services that might help them? We here in Limestone surely remember the gunning down of two Athens police officers, responding to the home of a mentally ill man with an unsecured gun. Wouldn’t you do whatever you could to prevent that happening again? Sure, anyone who cares would. So why aren’t we voting for more professionals who would bring us better counseling services for the mentally ill? Why are we doing the same thing year in, year out, rather than seeing to it that others are treated, well, like we’d like to be treated in similar circumstances? Or would you vote for someone who will only kick the can down the street? Would you not rather think and vote for someone who will take action on behalf of us all? Or help those in West Limestone with virtually no access to wi-fi, or in some critical cases even cell phone reception? Or assist our library to give the wonder of reading to those without books at home? Or make sure the wellness center’s pool’s upkeep and maintenance continues for those whose doctors recommend it? Or stop endless, uncontrolled building, which will only make money for some at the expense of others? Or take care of our animal shelter? Or who will make sure roads get us places, not serve as jammed, gigantic rush hour parking lots? Or who will build parks we all can enjoy? We have a lot to think about. We all want a place where we can mind our own business in quiet pursuit of happiness.
We Owls have been around long enough to value foresight. After all, we pride ourselves on sight; with our big, big eyes. (Did you know, if your human eyes were as big as ours, they’d be the size of grapefruits!) Another great person from the past said we need to see with new eyes. What on earth could that mean? It means, for this Owl, that we need to think about each and every vote we make. Is this candidate a good person who wants to do best for everyone in his county or country? Or does he repeat slogans and bromides, thinking you won’t think past that? Does the candidate even care to tell you what he or she is for? Or do they keep telling you stories of their Party, how tough and smart they are, and other stories you know won’t help all of us? Like my favorite teacher once said in Owl school, “Is the person trying to be nice for all of us?”
Why do so many candidates want to sound “tough?” Why? The toughest man I ever knew was, to all who saw him, small and wiry. Not threatening at all. Yet, he came through D-Day, Market-Garden, and the 1944 winter’s Battle of the Bulge in World War II as an infantryman. He lived on to keep all his soldiers safe during the Vietnam War, too. He never raised his voice, never complained about others. He only sought to do what was right by his lights. If he were around, I’d vote for him.
But no, we Owl’s don’t vote. We’d register, if we had opposable thumbs. We’d mail in our ballots or show up to vote, whichever was best. You, who read these words, can vote. Vote. Remember to think before every name you vote for, “Is this person trying to be nice for all of us?”
