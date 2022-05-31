Self-esteem develops early in life. It is how we feel about ourselves. A child’s self-esteem is guided by their parents. When parents foster positive, healthy, and nurturing relationships with their children, they feel good about themselves. Unfortunately, some children can also develop poor self-esteem at an early age when parents do not feel good about themselves. Poor self-esteem can lead to rejection, hostility, and negative criticism of children.
Parents are their children’s first teachers. They are responsible for helping their children feel good about themselves. Parents provide the positive reinforcement necessary to help their children become happy, smart, and capable people. Children learn their first lessons, whether positive or negative, from their parents.
Negative self-esteem
When children have low self-esteem, they are not confident. They may lack the ability to engage with others if they feel they do not fit in. They may also let other people treat them badly because they are less likely to stand up for themselves. Kids with low self-esteem may give up easily and have a difficult time bouncing back if they fail. As a result, unlike kids with positive self-esteem, they may not achieve their best.
Positive self-esteem
Children who possess positive self-esteem are not afraid to answer questions in class and do well in school. They relate well with other people and are not afraid to make new friends. Parents who possess positive self-esteem often pass that character trait on to their children.
Listed below are phrases and words that parents can use to promote positive self-esteem
- Good job or way to go
- You got it or super job
- Great or fantastic
- Excellent or wow
- Perfect or wonderful
- That’s it or good for you
Be realistic
No one is perfect. If you fall short in building up your child’s self-esteem, take some time to reflect. This shortcoming can be used as a tool to repair relationships with children. This involves apologizing, empathizing with how your child might feel, and trying to do better. The main thing is to be open and honest. Honesty and openness create a more acceptable environment. The goal is to help children become confident adults that can live successfully in the world.
Remember children are small people who deserve love, respect, and affection. Always provide them with that extra hug, smile, fist bump, high five, and I love you. Positive self-esteem…pass it on.
Alabama extension programs
National 4-H programs are delivered through Cooperative Extension systems across the nation. Research reveals that these programs are excellent for “helping to increase children’s confidence, independence, resilience, and compassion.” These programs also help to enhance self-esteem in children and youth.
Alabama Extension offers educational programs that help children and youth to develop positive self-esteem. Family and child development programs also allow parents and guardians to improve parenting and other life skills that positively impact family dynamics.
For more information about 4-H youth development programs contact Angela Williams at (256) 372-5713. For more information about family and child development programs contact Dorothy Brandon at (256) 372-5458.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.