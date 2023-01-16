WASHINGTON — The following federal patents were awarded to inventors in Alabama, including many from the North Alabama area.
Through the Scope Tension Member Release Clip
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minnesota has been assigned a patent (No. US 11547420 B2, initially filed April 23, 2019) developed by six inventors Brian Keith Wells, LaGrange, Kentucky; Lance Alan Wolf, Madison, Alabama; Gregory R. Furnish, Louisville, Kentucky; Vasiliy P. Abramov, Louisville, Kentucky; William C. Mers Kelly, Crestwood, Kentucky; and Russell F. Durgin, Bellingham, Massachusetts, for “Through the scope tension member release clip.”
Systems and Methods for Determining Floating Roof Level Tilt and Characterizing Runoff
PERCEPTIVE SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Tucson, Ariz., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11549839 B2, initially filed Dec. 5, 2021) developed by five inventors Joel D. Burcham, Huntsville, Ala.; Earl Crochet, Humble, Texas; Lazar Bivolarsky, Cupertino, California; James M. Heim, Tucson, Ariz.; and William Coleman, Tucson, Ariz., for “Systems and methods for determining floating roof level tilt and characterizing runoff.”
Hemostatic Clipping Devices and Methods
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SCIMED, INC., Maple Grove, Minn., has been assigned a patent (No. US 11547421 B2, initially filed Jan. 31, 2020) developed by seven inventors Dmitri Menn, Marblehead, Mass.; Russell F. Durgin, Bellingham, Mass.; Brian Keith Wells, LaGrange, Ky.; Lance Alan Wolf, Madison, Ala.; Gregory R. Furnish, Louisville, Ky.; Vasiliy P. Abramov, Louisville, Ky.; and William C. Mers Kelly, Crestwood, Ky., for “Hemostatic clipping devices and methods.”
Refuse Vehicle Dump Verification System and Apparatus
THE HEIL CO., Chattanooga, Tennessee has been assigned a patent (No. US 11548730 B2, initially filed April 24, 2020) developed by four inventors Ricardo Castano Salinas, Fort Payne, Ala.; Brian Huston Ham, Huntsville, Ala.; Henry Michael Hund, Jr., Cedar Bluff, Ala.; and John Forrest Smith, Flat Rock, Ala., for “Refuse vehicle dump verification system and apparatus.”
Intermediate Container for Integration With a Refuse Vehicle
THE HEIL CO., Chattanooga, Tennessee has been assigned a patent (No. US 11548728 B2, initially filed July 31, 2020) developed by five inventors David Gentry, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Bryan Stewart, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Brian Ham, Huntsville, Ala.; Bobby Ray McKinney, Fort Payne, Ala.; and John Wayne Bedwell, Southside, Ala., for “Intermediate container for integration with a refuse vehicle.”
Software Safety-Locked Controls to Prevent Inadvertent Selection of User Interface Elements
RAYTHEON COMPANY, Waltham, Massachusetts has been assigned a patent (No. US 11550445 B1, initially filed July 6, 2021) developed by six inventors Richard K. Steinberg, Huntsville, Ala.; Angelos Erilus, McCordsville, Indiana; Brian Scarpiniti, Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania; Laura Strater, Dallas, Texas; Rimantas T. Meckauskas, Fishers, Indiana; and Garrett Zabala, Huntsville, Alabama, for “Software safety-locked controls to prevent inadvertent selection of user interface elements.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.