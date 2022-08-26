The second week of Pigskin Pick 'Em features seven games from teams in the Athens-Limestone area, picked by members of the community.
Here are their records following the opening week.
Jay Vassar, East Limestone (6-0)
Candace Byrd-Vinson, Tanner / South Limestone (5-1)
Ron Oakley, Athens (4-2)
Greg Wise, North Limestone (4-2)
Sandra Weatherford, West Limestone (3-3)
Here are games for the second week of high school football, along with picks.
Athens at Bob Jones:
Vassar - Athens
Byrd-Vinson - Athens
Oakley - Athens
Wise - Athens
Weatherford - Athens
Ardmore vs. West Morgan
Vassar - Ardmore
Byrd-Vinson - West Morgan
Oakley - Ardmore
Wise - Ardmore
Weatherford - West Morgan
Clements at West Limestone
Vassar - Clements
Byrd-Vinson - Clements
Oakley - West Limestone
Wise - West Limestone
Weatherford - West Limestone
Elkmont at Brindlee Mountain
Vassar - Elkmont
Byrd-Vinson - Elkmont
Oakley - Elkmont
Wise - Elkmont
Weatherford - Brindlee Mountain
East Limestone vs. Central Florence
Vassar - Central Florence
Byrd-Vinson - East Limestone
Oakley - East Limestone
Wise - Central Florence
Weatherford - Central Florence
Tanner at Mae Jemison
Vassar - Tanner
Byrd-Vinson - Tanner
Oakley - Tanner
Wise - Tanner
Weatherford - Mae Jemison
James Clemens at Mountain Brook
Vassar - Mountain Brook
Byrd-Vinson - Mountain Brook
Oakley - Mountain Brook
Wise - James Clemens
Weatherford - Mountain Brook
