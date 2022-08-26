The second week of Pigskin Pick 'Em features seven games from teams in the Athens-Limestone area, picked by members of the community.

Here are their records following the opening week.

Jay Vassar, East Limestone (6-0)

Candace Byrd-Vinson, Tanner / South Limestone (5-1)

Ron Oakley, Athens (4-2)

Greg Wise, North Limestone (4-2)

Sandra Weatherford, West Limestone (3-3)

Here are games for the second week of high school football, along with picks.

Athens at Bob Jones:

Vassar - Athens

Byrd-Vinson - Athens

Oakley - Athens

Wise - Athens

Weatherford - Athens

Ardmore vs. West Morgan

Vassar - Ardmore

Byrd-Vinson - West Morgan

Oakley - Ardmore

Wise - Ardmore

Weatherford - West Morgan

Clements at West Limestone

Vassar - Clements

Byrd-Vinson - Clements

Oakley - West Limestone

Wise - West Limestone

Weatherford - West Limestone

Elkmont at Brindlee Mountain

Vassar - Elkmont

Byrd-Vinson - Elkmont

Oakley - Elkmont

Wise - Elkmont

Weatherford - Brindlee Mountain

East Limestone vs. Central Florence

Vassar - Central Florence

Byrd-Vinson - East Limestone

Oakley - East Limestone

Wise - Central Florence

Weatherford - Central Florence

Tanner at Mae Jemison

Vassar - Tanner

Byrd-Vinson - Tanner

Oakley - Tanner

Wise - Tanner

Weatherford - Mae Jemison

James Clemens at Mountain Brook

Vassar - Mountain Brook

Byrd-Vinson - Mountain Brook

Oakley - Mountain Brook

Wise - James Clemens

Weatherford - Mountain Brook

