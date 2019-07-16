The Athens City Council was split Monday on a decision to hire a Nashville-based architect to create a master plan for a park to be built on the former Pilgrim's Pride property on Pryor Street.
The measure barely passed with a 3-2 vote as some council members questioned the $130,000 cost and why the city would hire an outside firm to create the master plan as opposed to using city employees.
Council President Harold Wales, who voted for the outside firm, said he had been involved in “several meetings” on the Pilgrim's Pride project. He thanked Mayor Ronnie Marks for getting the price down from $150,000 to $130,000.
“It's time to go forward with it and decide what we want to do,” Wales told his fellow council members during a pre-council work session.
The city purchased the property for $550,000 and spent an additional $600,000 on debris removal and asbestos remediation. The plan is to design a park and then sell off remaining parcels to developers who have plans for a mix of residential and retail development.
During the regular meeting, Athens resident and teacher Chris Paysinger urged the council to hire Farmer-Morgan. He cited the future park's proximity to the new high school, historic neighborhoods, Athens State University and the downtown district, and how Farmer-Morgan would be the only firm that could handle “that level of coordination.”
Architect Benjamin B. Farmer previously said his firm would conduct a market analysis of the property, examine other city parks and meet with stakeholders, including citizens and developers, to gather input. He said the research and the meetings would help develop the final plan.
“This is an opportunity for the city and what you want, and what we all want is something value-added,” Paysinger told the council. “Growth is coming and not all of it is going to be good. If you put a for-sale sign up, it's possible something not good is going there.”
Paysinger said he had met a developer who had an interest in Athens, and Paysinger urged him not to come because “he will build junk,” he told the council.
Councilman Joseph Cannon, who along with Councilman Wayne Harper voted against hiring the architectural firm, told Paysinger a “no” vote didn't mean the council would sell the property to the first buyer. Cannon explained his opposition had more to do with the $130,000 price tag.
“I'm not saying we can do what this firm can do, but I think we can do it internally,” he said. “I don't think (the property) will be sold to a nut who wants to put hogs out there.”
Wales said he believes the project would be “good for the neighborhood” and something the “citizens of Athens and Limestone can be proud of.” Wales said he visited Delano Park in Decatur and would like something similar in Athens.
“Our people will enjoy it and our kids and grandkids will enjoy it,” he said. “It's going to be expensive and we know that. I want this thing to be a centerpiece for the future in Athens.”
Sidewalks
Elsewhere Monday, the council entered into a contract with Morell Engineering for the construction, engineering and inspection services on a project to extend sidewalks in the vicinity of the former Pilgrim's Pride property.
One sidewalk will be on the west margin of U.S. 31 starting at Juniper Circle and moving south to Hobbs Street East. Another sidewalk will be on Pryor Street near the old Pilgrim's Pride and will connect to a sidewalk on U.S. 31.
The city received a $395,000 grant for the project, but Morell explained the scope of work turned out to be larger than anticipated. He estimated the project cost to be $550,900. Morell Engineering is entitled to 15 percent, or $82,635, of the project total for construction and engineering services.
Other business
In other business Monday, the council:
• Reappointed Jerold Blaxton to the Zoning Board of Adjustments for a three-year term;
• Granted a special use permit to Sprint to modify equipment on a cell tower at 107 Stewart Drive;
• Entered into an agreement with Whitaker Contracting Corp. for the application of HA5, an asphalt preservative, in the Eastbrook and Gilbert Place subdivisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.