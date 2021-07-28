One of North Alabama’s largest antique engine and tractor shows returns to Piney Chapel next month in celebration of rural American farming heritage.
The 29th annual Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days, set for Aug. 6 and 7, combines antique farm equipment and old-fashioned concessions with live music and family-friendly fun and games taking visitors back to the “good ol’ days.”
Presented by the Piney Chapel Antique Engine and Tractor Association, the Piney Chapel American Farm Heritage Days is considered one of the best antique engine shows in Alabama, offering festivalgoers a chance to see an array of farm equipment, including gasoline and steam engines in action, horse-drawn equipment, antique tractors, cars, trucks and other farming collectibles.
The two-day event also offers a variety of flea market, parts and handmade craft vendors and old-fashioned concessions. Other activities for families to enjoy include wheat threshing exhibits, tractor slow races, a skillet throw contest for ladies and pedal pull for the kids.
A 20-mile tractor ride is planned to depart at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Spectators can catch a glimpse of the tractor parade as riders make their way from the festival grounds along Elkton Road north to Sandlin Road. The ride will continue to Beulah Road and then on to Fort Hampton Road to the town of Elkmont for lunch at the Elkmont ballpark furnished by the Limestone County Cattleman’s Association. Upon leaving Elkmont, the ride will resume on the Richard Martin Trail (Rails to Trails). Once off of the trail, the ride will head east on Carey Road to Elkton Road for the final stretch back to the show grounds at approximately 1:30 p.m. A fish fry follows at 5 p.m., and live music featuring local bands gets underway at 5:30 p.m,
Gates open at 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The event takes place at 20147 Elkton Road, two miles north of Athens off Interstate 65.
Admission is $5 per person and free for children 10 years old and under. Parking is free.
Call Justin Romine at 256-762-2739, Allen Dement at 256-431-0619 or Eli Wallace at 256-497-1264 for more information.
