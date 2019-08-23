Students at Piney Chapel Elementary School are on the path to an even more fruitful and colorful campus, thanks to the efforts of a local Scout and his friends.
Jerod Kimbro said he was looking for the perfect Eagle Scout project when his best friend Sarah suggested he meet with her mom, Piney Chapel Elementary principal Rebecca Dunnivant. Kimbro already knew he wanted something memorable.
“I'm a very prideful person,” Kimbro, a senior at East Limestone High, said. “I wanted something I'll be proud of for years to come and not something I did just to get it done.”
After a few brainstorming sessions with Dunnivant, the pair came up with an idea to beautify the Piney Chapel campus through flowering plants, fruit trees and benches for picnics or an outdoor classroom. The flower bed would be 89 feet long by 40 feet wide, with a variety of plants and shrubs, including three types of rose bushes, yellow and purple perennials and more. The plan also included two apple trees, pear trees and a peach tree, Kimbro said.
“I kind of went over the top, I guess, but I wanted it to look nice and be something to look back on later,” he said.
Through almost a decade of participation in Scouts and its annual fundraisers, Kimbro had managed to set aside enough money to cover most of the plants. He said his parents also donated to the project, and last Saturday, he met with his parents, Dunnivant and several of his friends to put in the labor.
“I had a few friends get all of the planting and tilling and basically the landscaping done,” Kimbro said. “It took us about eight hours.”
He said working on the project reinforced the Scout motto, “Be prepared,” by teaching him to look through the finer lines so he wouldn't end up with unnecessary surprises later. Kimbro admitted deciding what to plant and how best to set it up was more intensive than the actual planting or labor.
“I wanted to have the best project I could have,” Kimbro said.
Now all that's left is to fund the benches and put together the rest of the packet for his Eagles Scouts project. There are three 12-foot picnic benches for an outdoor classroom in his plan for the school campus, but what he had saved wasn't enough to cover the cost.
“It got a little bit pricey,” he said.
Kimbro said he still has to go through a Scoutmaster conference and before a board of review before finding out if he can become an Eagle Scout. Either way, it seems he succeeded in sprucing up the Piney Chapel campus in a way the school and its community can enjoy for years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.