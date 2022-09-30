This year will be the 9th annual Pink Lady Walk at Big Spring Memorial Park at 8 a.m. on Oct. 8. This will be the first year the walk will also feature a 5K race.
The Pink Lady Walk is a registered 501c3 charity that donates back directly to North Alabama’s fight against cancer. Since they began in 2014 they have helped 14 breast cancer survivors, one child with cancer, Hospice of Limestone County, and the patient assistance fund at the Southern Cancer Center.
“Pink Lady Walk is small in number, but we try to do big things for our community,” said founder Sharon Carter. “People are always going to give to research, but I designed this board to help the people that are in the fight with breast cancer.”
Carter is herself a two time cancer survivor, diagnosed first in 2006 and again in 2012. Today she is in remission.
“I know the unexpected expenses that comes with that,” she said. “Although I had great insurance, but still who plans for that type of expense? Nobody.”
After the walk, in November and December the fund also aims to help people in need of assistance by sending forms to the cancer centers in our area to fill out information about those in need of help with payments for things like mortgage, utilities, and other forms of assistance.
They have also assisted five people in the last year who had COVID-19 and credited the local pharmacy accounts of people with breast cancer to help pay for their medications.
