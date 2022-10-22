With playoffs around the corner, the stars aligned for multiple teams in multiple classifications and regions, as this weekend’s matchups from Thursday, Friday and Saturday were filled with meaningful games that determine seedings in the playoffs, as well as qualification for the playoffs in general.
All scores will be reported online today.
Here is a look at some of the pivotal games around northern Alabama, including games in the Birmingham-Tuscaloosa area that are of interest.
Ardmore at East Limestone
Winner goes to the playoff likely as the 4 seed from 5A Region 8. Whoever loses is more than likely going home without a playoff berth.
Brewer at West Point
Another game in 5A Region 8 that will determine seeding – and possibly playoff qualifications. While some depends on what happens in East vs. Ardmore, this game will largely impact the 3 seed in the region.
Russellville at Fairview
Both of these teams are in the playoffs, but the winner gets the 1 seed and the loser gets the 2 seed in 5A Region 8.
Red Bay at Hatton
In the 2A Region 8 are Red Bay and Hatton, who face off with the 3 seed and possible 2 seed on the line. While both teams would need some help to get to the 2 seed, it is not out of the realm of possibility.
Deshler at Brooks
Deshler is looking to go 10-0 on the season, while Brooks would like to win to guarantee them the 3 seed in the region, rather than possibly dropping to the 4 seed come playoff time.
Both teams share a region with West Limestone in 4A Region 7.
Randolph at Priceville
Winner of this game gets the 1 seed in 4A Region 8, while loser will get the 2 seed.
While these teams are bound for the playoffs, they are also looking for positive momentum.
Moody at Southside
Moody, the current 2 seed in 5A Region 6, faces Southside, currently at the 4 seed in 5A Region 6, in a pivotal game.
This game could go a long way to determining who the winner of East Limestone/Ardmore potentially faces in the playoffs once the final 2 weeks are completed.
Pleasant Grove at Jasper
This game is pivotal due to home field advantage being on the line. The winner gets the 2 seed and hosts the first round playoff game, while the loser gets the 3 seed and has to hit the road week one of the playoffs.
Being in 5A Region 5, this is a game that could determine bracket placement and potentially see Ardmore or East Limestone down the road.
Bob Jones at Albertville
If Bob Jones wins, they put themselves in prime position for a qualification to the playoffs, either as a 3 seed or a 4 seed in their 7A Region 4.
Grissom at James Clemens
All the Jets have to do is win at home and they are in the playoffs, either as a 3 or 4 seed, depending on other games in 7A.
Huntsville at Austin
Austin has won the region, but Huntsville can help their chances if they defeat the Black Bears and get some help in some other games in their 7A Region 4.
Sparkman at
Florence
Sparkman not only needs to win, but also needs some bounces to go their way.
North Sand Mt. at
Collinsville
While both of these teams are playoff-bound, they are looking to avoid playing a 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs by clinching the 3 seed, and even possibly getting as high as the 2 seed, depending on results.
Thompson at Hoover
The winner of this game gets the 1 seed and the loser gets the 2 seed for their 7A Region 3.
Both of these teams usually end up in the final four of the playoffs.
Center Point at
Oxford
Center Point is currently the 2 seed in 6A Region 6, while Oxford is currently the 4 seed in their region.
If Oxford is able to pull off the upset, they will increase their chances of coming up with a better seed.
Piedmont at
Hokes Bluff
Piedmont has the 1 seed wrapped up in 3A Region 6, but Hokes Bluff needs to pull off the upset in order to stay in the driver’s seat for the playoffs, as a loss to the Bulldogs and a win by Plainview would spell doom for the Hokes Bluff season.
Updates will be provided on all high school football games, as well as playoff brackets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.