Fall in the south is all about football, bonfires, pumpkins, and planting! Fall is a great time to plant trees and shrubs. Some would even argue that it’s even a better time than spring.
Advantages to planting in the fall
For starters, roots have a chance to develop and become established. When spring arrives with warmer temperatures, an expanded root system that was established in the fall can better support and take advantage of the growth surge. Second, there is less of a chance transplant shock will occur. Transplant shock occurs in recently transplanted trees and shrubs due to high temperatures and lack of water. Plants suffering from transplant shock may be more susceptible to injury from other causes such as insects or disease. Trees and shrubs planted in the fall are less likely to experience transplant shock due to the cooler temperatures and more frequent rain.
Healthy plants start with healthy soil
Whether you are planting a tree or shrub it is a good idea to know what type of soil and soil pH you have in your yard. It is also important to make the appropriate amendments to your soil. A healthy soil for most trees and shrubs should moist, well-draining, and loamy with a soil pH between 6.0-7.0. If you don’t know what type of soil, you have, or the pH consider conducting a soil test. More information can be found by visiting your local county extension office or visiting http://www.aces.edu/soiltest.
Planting trees and shrubs
When planting trees or shrubs dig a hole at least two times wider, but not deeper than the root ball. Set the tree or shrub in the hole so the top of the root ball is just above the level of the surrounding soil. This allows for settling and increases soil drainage and available oxygen to the roots. Add your backfill soil and place 2-3” of mulch around the tree or shrub. Remember not to crowd mulch around the base of a tree trunk. This can cause disease.
Watering and fertilizing
Water the tree deeply the day it is planted. Soil can be saturated on top but still dry just a few inches below the surface. Fall is a good time to plant because plants require less water in the dormant season. Depending on the size of the tree, it may take 10 to 20 gallons of water to sufficiently water the tree at planting. A good rule of thumb is to use two gallons of water for each inch of trunk diameter (near ground level). For example, a five-inch diameter tree would need 10 gallons every couple of days and decreasing frequency and increasing volume over time. It is very tempting to want to fertilize your newly planted trees and shrubs, but it is best to hold off until the spring. Remember your roots will be hungry when the warm temperature arises. Therefore, don’t waste fertilizer in the fall wait for the new growth. Happy fall and planting!
