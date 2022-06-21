Dylan Patrick is the ‘21-’22 Athens-Limestone boys basketball player of the year after a senior season that saw the Clements Colts get off to an undefeated start and ended with Patrick signing to the next level for Birmingham Southern.
The News Courier sent Patrick questions about his time at Clements, what is next for him and who he models his game after.
Dylan Patrick
Q: What does representing the Clements area mean to you?
A: Representing the Clements area means so much to me, because I know a lot of younger kids look up to me, so I try to be the best role model for them.
Q: How have you used basketball to motivate others?
A: I’ve used basketball to motivate others to be the best version of themselves not just athletically but academically as well, because they know they can have the opportunity to play at the next level also.
Q: Who do you model your game off of?
A: I model my game off of a bunch of players but I’m a huge Kentucky fan so I’ll go with De’Aaron Fox, because he’s a quick shifty point guard who loves to get downhill and beat the defenders off the dribble.
Q: What is your favorite memory of your time playing basketball in High School?
A: My favorite memory of my high school career would have to be winning our playoff game this year and advancing to Wallace State. Making it to Wallace was our goal since the summer and to accomplish that meant a lot to our team.
This is the first of 22 profiles to run in The News Courier highlighting the paper’s Athens-Limestone area High School players of the year.
The News Courier is reaching out to each individual for interviews.
