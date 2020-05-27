Point Mallard Park has announced that after much consideration and discussion, the operations team has decided not to open the water park for the 2020 season.
The park features America's first wave pool, a lazy river, slides, a kids' area and more, making it a popular destination for families each summer. However, park officials said in a post to the park's Facebook page that with the coronavirus pandemic and related restrictions, there was just no way to make sure everyone could stay safe.
"As a community-owned summer destination, we pride ourselves on both serving our community and creating fun-filled memories for all," the post reads. "Safety is our top priority."
They said opening the park requires extensive team training, and there were "sizable barriers" to conducting the training this year.
Keeping the park closed "is certainly not a decision that comes easily," the post reads. Officials said they are committed to making sure next year's 50th anniversary season is "the best yet."
Season passes that have been purchased for the 2020 season will automatically roll over to the 2021 season, with each rollover also receiving up to $10 in "Fun Bucks" to spend inside the park. Refunds are available to those who do not wish to convert their 2020 pass to a 2021 pass.
Visit pointmallardpark.com or call 256-341-4902 for additional information or instructions. Requests for refunds must be submitted by June 26.
