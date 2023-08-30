Here is what awaits teams in The News Courier’s coverage area this week.
Thursday
Team: James Clemens (1-0)
Opponent: vs. Mountain Brook (0-1)
Last Week: Gardendale (W 26-20)
The Skinny: The Jets are fresh off a Week 1 victory and are set to host Mountain Brook in their home opener on Thursday.
James Clemens fell to the Spartans — last year’s Class 6A state runner-up — a season ago by a score of 42-21.
A win here could give the Jets tons of momentum entering region play next week.
Team: Tanner (0-1)
Opponent: at Mae Jemison (0-1)
Last Week: Lauderdale County (L 27-21)
The Skinny: Tanner is coming off a hard-fought road loss last Thursday.
This week, the Rattlers will look to bounce back as they hit the road yet again to face Mae Jemison.
The Jaguars have struggled as of recent — failing to earn a win in their past 13 games — and Tanner won 61-46 last season.
Friday
Team: Ardmore (0-1)
Opponent: at West Morgan (1-0)
Last Week: West Limestone (L 16-7)
The Skinny: The Tigers suffered a disappointing loss last week, but have since quickly shifted their attention to a solid West Morgan squad that opened its season with a 41-20 victory at Randolph.
The matchup with the Rebels kicks off a stretch of four road games in six weeks for Ardmore, which is looking to avoid an 0-2 start.
Coach Speak: “West Morgan is very explosive on both sides of the ball and they are fast on defense. Their kids play really physical and I hope our kids rise to the challenge, because we need to figure out ways to become more successful as a team moving forward.” — Ardmore’s Jonathan Snider
Team: Athens (1-0)
Opponent: vs. Bob Jones (0-1)
Last Week: East Limestone (W 63-14)
The Skinny: The Golden Eagles were quite explosive in their season-opening win against East Limestone last Thursday, finding the end zone numerous times in a big win.
That high-octane offense could portend good things against Bob Jones, which lost to Muscle Shoals 48-14 last week. Although the Patriots downed Athens 44-21 last season, the Golden Eagles lead the all-time series 15-3.
Coach Speak: “It’s always good to win — especially the first game of the season — but it doesn’t mean anything if you can’t sustain that level of play. This next game is fixing to be a lot tougher, because we are stepping up to a (Class) 7A Bob Jones team who wore us out last year.” — Athens’ Cody Gross
Team: Clements (1-0)
Opponent: vs. West Limestone (1-0)
Last Week: Holly Pond (W 45-12) | Ardmore (W 16-7)
The Skinny: Both the Colts and Wildcats triumphed in their respective season openers last week — and both teams are now looking to get off to a 2-0 start ahead of region play.
West Limestone won last year’s matchup 56-20 and leads the all-time series 33-24.
Clements, meanwhile, is hoping to snap a 10-game slide against the Wildcats while earning its first 2-0 start since 2019.
Coach Speak: “We played well enough to win our first game, but we still have a lot of things to fix and get better at. Jayden Gilbert had a tremendous night for us — I think he had six touchdowns — but I expect West Limestone to come out and try and stop him, and really try and hit us all in the mouths early on.” — Clements’ Michael Parker
Coach Speak: “We have got to stop No. 6 (Gilbert). He is a really good player and really explosive. We are going to have to go over there and make sure we know where he is all the time. He deserves that kind of attention with how good he is.” — West Limestone’s Shelby Davis
Team: East Limestone (0-1)
Opponent: at Central Florence (0-0)
Last Week: Athens (L 63-14)
The Skinny: East Limestone was on the tough end of a red-hot Athens team in last Thursday’s home opener.
Now, with an extra day of rest, the Indians are hoping to rebound against Central Florence. East Limestone took down the Wildcats 35-32 last season in the first-ever meeting between the programs.
Coach Speak: “I believe it was the tale of two halves (last week). We played fairly well in the first half, but didn’t compete in the second. Central Florence is going to be a tough game for us. They run a Wing-T formation and that will be a challenge to combat in and of itself, but I am very pleased with our guys on how they have attacked this week so far.” — East Limestone’s Clint Woodfin
Team: Elkmont (1-0)
Opponent: Brindlee Mountain (0-1)
Last Week: Sheffield (W 30-29)
The Skinny: Elkmont picked up its first season-opening win since 2014 following a thriller against Sheffield.
The Red Devils will attempt to make it two straight against Brindlee Mountain, a team they edged 20-16 last season.
Coach Speak: “During the game last week I felt like we would outlast them based solely on how hard our guys have worked this offseason. This year, Brindlee Mountain lost its quarterback and that is definitely going to help us defensively. But they still have plenty of guys who are going to cause problems for us. Anything can happen on a Friday night.” — Elkmont’s Chris Bunio
