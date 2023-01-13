A pretrial hearing was held Friday in the Mason Sisk capital murder case. Sisk’s defense hopes to have some evidence suppressed in the upcoming second trial, including statements he made to law enforcement prior to being mirandized.
The first trial of Mason Sisk was declared a mistrial by Judge Chadwick Wise when news came that a cellphone belonging to one of the victims, Mary Sisk, had been successfully unlocked by the FBI during the course of the trial.
Friday’s suppression hearing testimony centered around two main topics: the firearm used in the crime, and the rights of a juvenile witness.
Captain of Investigations for Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Lance Royals testified before Judge Wise that the gun believed to have been used in the murder of the Sisk family was found the morning after the crime.
He testified that Investigator Caleb Durden photographed the gun yet defense attorney Shay Golden questioned why there is no evidence photo of the gun.
Durden was then on the stand when he testified to not taking a photograph of the gun. Defense co-council pressed Durden on whether he was responsible for photographing the gun to which he replied, “possibly.”
The defense also questioned witnesses regarding the detainment of Sisk, who was 14-years-old when the crime occurred, and the protocols in place when interacting with a juvenile who has witnessed a traumatic event.
Sizemore questioned former LCSO deputy Andrew King who stayed with Sisk at the scene while other officers rushed to the crime scene on Ridge Road.
Sizemore established that Sisk was never free to leave although he had not been arrested, allowed to make a phone call, or mirandized.
The defense questioned the protocols in place for detaining a juvenile and why neither DHR or next of kin had not been contacted before Sisk was questioned or prior to a gunshot residue test being administered.
After a break for lunch, former deputy Justin Fields, the first to arrive on scene, testified that from the initial contact made, Sisk was not free to leave.
The defense introduced Dr. Jeffrey Neuschatz as a potential expert witness in of cognitive psychology and confessions.
After an objection by the prosecution to his testimony, Judge Wise decided to allow it, but would withhold a ruling on if he could be used as an expert witness at the trial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.