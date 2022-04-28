Preventing cancer with diet and physical activity
According to the American Cancer Society, cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States, behind only heart disease. People with cancer also often experience physical effects (from the cancer itself and from treatment), distress, and a lower quality of life. Quality of life can also be affected for family members, caregivers and friends of people with cancer.
For most Americans who do not use tobacco, the most important cancer risk factors that can be changed are body weight, diet and physical activity. At least 18 percent of all cancers diagnosed in the US are related to excess body weight, physical inactivity, excess alcohol consumption and/or poor nutrition, and thus could be prevented.
Along with avoiding tobacco products, staying at a healthy weight, staying active throughout life and eating a healthy diet may greatly reduce a person's lifetime risk of developing or dying from cancer. These same behaviors are also linked with a lower risk of developing heart disease and diabetes.
Although these healthy choices can be made by each of us, they can be helped or slowed by the social, physical, economic, and regulatory environment in which we live. Community efforts are needed to create an environment that makes it easier for us to make healthy choices when it comes to diet and physical activity.
ACS recommendations
• Achieve and maintain a healthy weight throughout life.
• Keep your weight within the healthy range, and avoid weight gain in adult life.
Be physically active
• Adults: Get 150-300 minutes of moderate intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous intensity activity each week (or a combination of these). Getting to or exceeding the upper limit of 300 minutes is ideal.
• Children and teens: Get at least 1 hour of moderate or vigorous intensity activity each day.
• Limit sedentary behavior such as sitting, lying down, watching TV, and other forms of screen-based entertainment.
Follow a healthy eating pattern at all ages
A healthy eating pattern includes:
• Foods that are high in nutrients in amounts that help you get to and stay at a healthy body weight
A variety of vegetables — dark green, red and orange, fiber-rich legumes (beans and peas), and others
• Fruits, especially whole fruits in a variety of colors
• Whole grains
A healthy eating pattern limits or does not include:
• Red and processed meats
• Sugar-sweetened beverages
• Highly processed foods and refined grain products
• It is best not to drink alcohol. People who do choose to drink alcohol should have no more than 1 drink per day for women or 2 drinks per day for men.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.