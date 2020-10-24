Proud to be a Wildcat
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Bobby Lee Groce was born October 19, 1934, in Athens, Alabama. He left this earth in Pensacola, Florida, Saturday, October 17, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Leona Groce; brother, Robert Groce (Rachel); sisters, Christine Hunter (Louie), and Maveline Horton Hill (…
Robert Allen Clinard, 68, of Lester, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020. There will be a 3 p.m. graveside service Sunday at Dobbins Cemetery in Appleton, Tennessee. Visitation is noon-2 p.m. Sunday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.
Malcomb Edward Townsend, 83, of Athens, Alabama, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his residence. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church. Visitation is from noon until service Tuesday at First Baptist Church.
Graveside service for Ms. Ida Belle Grizzard, 78, is 11 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Thatch-Mann Cemetery in Athens with Peoples Funeral Home directing. Public viewing at funeral home is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, October 26.
Ruby I. Lemay Liverett, 91, of Athens, passed away Thursday. Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Limestone Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday prior to the service. Burial in Civitan Cemetery.
Most Popular
Articles
- THE 'BUC' STOPS HERE: Buc-ee's travel center planned for Athens
- Limestone man charged with drug trafficking
- Driver arrested in fatal U.S. 31 wreck
- Narcotics investigation leads to rape charge
- Former Limestone employee facing sexual misconduct charges
- CITY SCHOOLS: Board creates new role, appoints interim principal
- Arrest reports for 10/21/20
- ACS board votes to buy out Holladay's contract
- FAMILY TRADITION: Relatives hand-pick cotton at Hobbs Farms reunion
- Arrest reports for 10/20/20
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.