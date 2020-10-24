West Limestone Down Syndrome Awareness 1

Members of the West Limestone community, including West Limestone High football players and cheerleaders, stand on the steps of the Limestone County Courthouse, which was lighted Thursday in blue and yellow in support of Down Syndrome Awareness Month.
West Limestone Down Syndrome Awareness 2

West Limestone High cheerleaders stand for a photo on the football field during a recent celebration honoring Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Recommended for you