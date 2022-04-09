When most people think about gardens, they picture colorful blooms with their faces turned up to the bright sunshine like sunbathers on a beach. I’m a sun-lover, too, but I retreat to a spot under an umbrella to get a little break. and then there are the folks who plant themselves directly under the umbrella wearing a big floppy hat while covering their legs with a towel to avoid any contact with the sun.
In the plant world, the sunbathers are full sun plants that enjoy 6-plus hours of direct sunlight. I would be a partial shade plant. While enjoying three to four hours of sun daily, I appreciate some shade, especially during the hottest time of the day. The folks that avoid the sun entirely are full shade plants, never receiving direct sunlight.
Before planting a shade garden, there are a few things to consider to help them thrive.
Take into consideration shade cast, not only by trees and shrubs but also by the shadows cast by buildings. Determine the various degrees of shade in your yard, whether partial-shade, full shade or dappled sunlight. The amount of sunlight an area receives will determine the best plants for the space.
When adding plants to areas around trees and shrubs, be careful not to damage roots. After planting, take care not to bury tree roots with excessive soil. Adding containers under trees is a good way to add color without disturbing or competing with tree roots.
Soil can be amended to suit the plant’s needs; however, choosing plants that match your soil’s pH saves time, effort and money.
Shade gardens should be planted the same way you would plant sun gardens. Vary height, with taller plants in the back and low-lying plants in front, or use larger trees and shrubs to anchor a garden bed. Use colors and textures that will compliment each other, and use plants with different bloom times.
Made for the shade
Hostas are some of the easiest-to-grow shade perennials. While most hostas are green, other species are white, green-yellow or have a blue hue. Hostas vary in size from miniature, spanning only four inches across, to cultivars that grow up to six feet across and four feet in height, making it easy to fill an area with the size needed.
Yellow Corydalis is one of the longest bloomers in the shade garden, producing flowers from late spring until frost. They are a self-seeding plant with grey-green foliage that are well matched with hostas. The plant reaches a mature height and width of 12 inches.
Another shade lover that pairs well with Corydalis is Hellebore, also known as Lenten Rose. They are a part-shade to shade plant that are one of the earliest plants to emerge in late winter, often lasting through May. They come in a wide array of colors and can grow between one to three feet tall and wide.
Japanese Painted Fern grow in partial to full-shaded areas of the garden. These stand-out ferns have silvery fronds that have a touch of blue and burgundy stems. They can grow to a height and width between 12 to 18 inches in moist, well-drained soil and require very little fertilization.
Lungwort, despite having a most unfortunate sounding name, is a colorful bloomer in shades of pink, white and blue, with variegated foliage. They grow to a height of about 12 inches, and pair well with the Japanese Painted Fern.
One beauty that lives in part to full shade (and in my garden) is “White Mountain” Pieris. New bronze foliage in spring matures to dark green. Buds appear in summer, lasting through winter, to finally open to petite bell-shaped ivory flowers that cover the graceful, arching stems in spring. Pieris also has varieties that sport pink blooms.
The flowers of Lily of the Valley closely resemble those of the Pieris plant; however, they dangle above pointy, oval-shaped foliage. This low growing ground cover is highly fragrant, so place it close to sitting areas or as a border along walkways. It is a part to full-shade perennial.
One of the more striking plants for partial shade is the Toad Lily. The name may not conjure up images of a beautiful flower, however, the orchid-like blooms are something to behold. Spotted, like a toad, they bloom from mid-summer to fall and reach a height of 2 to 3 feet and 1 to 2 feet wide. Because you’ll want to admire these beauties often, they can also be used in container arrangements.
Annual plants, Coleus and Perilla both have striking foliage. Coleus had hundreds of varieties in shades of purple, pink, chartreuse, red, green and black. Perilla’s can have solid or variegated leaves and come in shades of red, purple and green.
Blue Lobelia is a profuse bloomer that provides eye-catching bold blue to the shade garden. The mounding variety is perfect as a border plant; the cascading variety is stunning spilling from window boxes or trailing over and between rocks.
Shade gardens can be bright with blooms or serene in shades of green. Either way, these sun-shy plants are … cool. Until next week, happy gardening.
