Tuesday, June 21, is when Alabama voters will go out and cast their ballots in the runoff races across the state. In Limestone, voters will have a chance to vote in up to eight races, depending on their address and which party’s ballot they voted on in the primary election.
Democrats
Those that voted on the Democratic ballot will have the chance to vote in the runoff for governor between Yolanda Flowers and Malika Fortier.
Republicans
Those that voted on the Republican ballot will have up to eight races to vote in.
- U.S. Senator: Katie Britt, Mo Brooks
- U.S. Representative, 5th Congressional District: Dale Strong, Casey Wardynski
- State Representative
- District 2: Jason Black, Ben Harrison
- District 4: Patrick Johnson, Parker Moore
- Secretary of State: Wes Allen, Jim Zeigler
- State Auditor: Stan Cooke, Andrew Sorrell
- Public Service Commission
- Place No. 1: Jeremy Oden, Brent Woodall
- Place No. 2: Chip Beeker, Robert McCollum
District Court Judge, Limestone County, Place No. 2: Britley Brown, David Puckett
