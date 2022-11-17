The poultry industry isn’t just another part of agriculture. It’s part of the economic backbone of the whole state of Alabama. It brings in over $15 billion to the state, according to Stanley Usery, a Limestone County poultry farmer and president of the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association.
Usery grew up in Piney Chapel on his dad’s farm.
“Daddy was a small farmer. He didn’t have but about 20 to 30 acres of row cropping. After I got home I grew the farm,” he said.
He went to Athens High School, and his wife went to Elkmont High School. They met back then and have been together more than 50 years, though married officially for 46. His mom was an English teacher at Piney Chapel Elementary, and she taught him and his wife when they were kids.
Usery’s dad didn’t want him to farm, but after he went to a few years of college and even tried selling cars at one point, he came back home from buying farm equipment and his father knew his career would be in agriculture too. After that, he started as a full-time farmer in the ‘70s with his dad on row crops.
“It was in my blood,” Usery said. “It took me two or three years to prove to daddy I wanted to farm ... I saw real quickly I didn’t need to be working for somebody else.”
He said once he started he became assertive about growing the farm.
“You can’t hold your own ‘cause the cost of living keeps going up; you got to expand a little bit. That’s just the way it is,” he said.
He says those were his mom’s genes; before she started teaching she went back to college when he was the youngest of three and just in kindergarten. After about a decade of farming, Usery hit a wall.
“I about went broke row cropping in the ‘80s. The farm wasn’t set up to where you could rotate,” Usery explained to grow you had to be able to rotate your crops, and growth was essential to keep up.
This was a difficult time for the family farm and his wife, Jenny, supported them. She worked in the Farm Service Agency office in Athens for 30 years.
“Behind every successful man they’ve got a good wife. She helped me survive,” he said.
It was around this time he started to transition out of row crops and into cattle for a little while before finally starting with poultry.
Poultry came into play in 1991. He built three broiler houses and later added a fourth and then in ‘99 bought five houses from another farm to expand once again. He didn’t plan on introducing row crops again at first, but he attributes their return to his sons.
“My boys, both of them went to Elkmont, they were big into FFA,” he said.
They started to bring the crops back little at first when they were in high school. But, they really picked it back up after one of his sons came back from college and wanted to join the farm.
Stan Jr. joined his father in 2005 after graduating from Auburn. He manages the crops and has his own poultry houses as well.
The crops and poultry go hand in hand. The Userys use poultry litter to fertilize their nearly 1,000 acres of cotton, soybeans, and corn. and then all the corn pretty much goes back to poultry feed, he said. They sell it back to the bigger companies, like Aviagen, that has a location in Elkmont.
“A lot of folks don’t realize that this little community right here up by Elkmont, they employ a lot of folks,” he said the poultry industry is one of the largest employers in the state. “The automobile folks can’t touch us.”
He got involved with the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association to help growers he said.
“The integrators, Tyson, Pilgrim Pride, and those folks kick a lot of money into the organization and can pull a lot of strings. I worked my way up,” he said.
He said his goal is to promote the poultry industry to Alabamians, make them aware of the economic impact in the state, and educate them on how poultry and eggs go from farm to store.
He says they have to work with legislators. and right now one of the biggest problems is urban growth.
“The farmland south of Brownsferry Road is history. Everything is moving north, coming our way, and that’s a challenge,” he said. “If you’re gonna grow you got to go to Lauderdale, Lawrence, you got to go west.”
Limestone County is known as being the fastest growing county in the state these days. He talked about how he flies with his other son, Clay, who is a pilot and when he looks down, a lot of what he used to know to be farmland is now a spiderweb of pavement for housing developments.
“It could be a payday for us, but if we don’t have land we don’t have a living,” he said.
The Userys produce more than 5.5 million pounds of meat annually which he says is next to the biggest in the county.
In addition to his work with APEA, Usery is also part of the Limestone County Farmers Federation Board, the Limestone County Co-op board and is a member of the Auburn based National Poultry Technology Center’s advisory committee.
He says the story of their farm is just like Paul Harvey’s “So God Made a Farmer” speech.
“What we produce, you can eat it,” he said. “My boys were raised on chicken fingers and french fries.”
