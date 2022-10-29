In a dominant 2022 campaign as members of the age 5-6 Athens rec. girls soccer league, the Raspberry Rockets completed their undefeated season, and brought home the gold.
The squad, with their raspberry-colored uniforms, donned their medals and trophies as they celebrated not losing a single game all season after completing the year as tournament champions.
The team is led by head coach Jared Toone and assistant coach Mark Klaus.
Team members are Leiana Purnell, Angel Turner, Mia Garcia, Elle Carter, Penny Toone, Shalome Klaus, O’Hara Norton and Marcella Coblentz.
