The following recipes are courtesy of the Limestone County Archives from the 1962 Trinity High School PTA Cookbook, Grits & Gunpowder by Jacquelyn Reeves, and Ramblin' Recipes on Heritage Trails.
Margaret Miller's vidalia onion sandwich
There are those who declare that the sweet vidalia onion, grown only in the Georgia area from whence it derives its name, is the best ever produced. Margaret Miller, librarian at the Houston Memorial Library in Athens, declares that a sandwich made with these onions is her favorite.
Use only fresh white bread and spread with a tart mayonnaise (there are those who prefer a butter spread, but Margaret states that the sweet onions need the tartness of the mayonnaise). Cover with thin slices of vidalia onion and a little salt.
Post office oyster dressing
Perhaps it never happened in Athens, but the editor of an 1887 Athens newspaper quoted from Harper's Bazaar the excitement of shopping in a small town. The store-keeper answered a customer's question: "no ma'am, those are two articles we don't keep; but the oysters, I think, you will find at the postoffice, and bananas you can get across the way, at the barber's." Wherever they were purchased, oysters for dressing have long been a favorite.
Mix 3 cup corn meal, 3 teaspoons baking powder, 1 teaspoon salt, 3/4 cup butter, 3 cup milk, and 3 eggs well. Pour into hot greased pan and bake at 450 about 20 minutes, or until done. Crumble the cooked and cooled bread and add 1 quart drained and rinsed oysters, 1 chopped onion, salt and pepper to taste and as much water as needed to soften ingredients. This will stuff a 12-14 pound turkey.
Sweet potato biscuits
2 1/2 cups Bisquick
2 tables sugar
3/4 cup cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
5 tablespoons buttermilk
Mix mashed sweet potatoes and buttermilk well. Add Bisquick and sugar and knead on lightly floured surface just until the dough is thoroughly mixed (overmixing will make biscuits touch). Press with hands to 3/4 inch thickness and cut biscuits with biscuit cutter or small glass. Place biscuits on lightly greased baking sheet and bake at 450 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
Mrs. Tennie Mae Watkins' banana bread
1/2 cup shortening
1 cup sugar
2 eggs
1 cup mashed ripe bananas
1 teaspoon lemon juice
2 cups sifted flower
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup of nut meats, chopped
Cream shortening and sugar together. Beat eggs until light and add. Press bananas through sieve and add lemon juice. Blend with creamed mixture. Sift flour, baking soda, and salt together and mix quickly into banana mixture. Add nuts. Bake in greased loaf pan in moderate oven (375 degrees) about 1 1/4 hours. Make 1 (1-pound) loaf.
Mrs. Emma Connor's caramel pie
5 tablespoons butter
2 cups brown sugar
6 tablespoons flour
2 cups milk
2 eggs or two yolks
Cream butter, flour, and brown sugar. Beat eggs with milk and add to creamed mixture. Mix well. Cook in pan until thick. Fill baked pie shell with this mixture. Top with whipped cream.
Mrs. Annie Hargrove's cherry pie
3 cups fresh cherries (wash and remove stones)
2 tablespoons flour
Scant cup sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Blend sugar, flour, salt, and add cherries. Mix well. Pour mixture into unbaked pie crust, and dots of butter. Top crust, cover edge well. Bake in hot oven about 15 minutes. Then reduce heat and bake until done.
