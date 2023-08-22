The Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce hosted the 31st Annual Crape Myrtle Festival this past weekend at John Barnes Park. The perfect weather and beautiful setting helped the festival see a record number of visitors and vendors.
“I want to thank Mayor Mike Magnusson, Jerry (Bubba) Toone, Mike Watridge, and Darius Davis from the City of Ardmore for their hard work before the festival and during the festival. They did an outstanding job ensuring the park was equipped with everything needed for the festival,” Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce Director Yolandia Eubanks said.
Besides the record number of vendors, delicious food, and fun family-friendly activities, the festival welcomed some great live-music entertainment. Houston Ridge Bluegrass and JUICE party band performed at this year’s festival.
As for the crape myrtles, they completely sold out. The annual fundraiser is one of the Greater Ardmore Chamber’s largest and helps support local programs such as Neighborhood Bridges- Ardmore, Ardmore Spring Clean, Ardmore Shred Day, Tinsel Trail, and more.
“We have a wonderful community, and I am truly blessed to be a part of it,” Eubanks said.
