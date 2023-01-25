SELMA, AL (Jan 24, 2023) – Nearly two weeks after deadly tornadoes struck Alabama, the American Red Cross is helping people get back on their feet with guidance about resources and the recovery process. English and Spanish-speaking caseworkers are available to help people create personal recovery plans, navigate paperwork, and locate assistance from the Red Cross and other agencies. These trained caseworkers are meeting one-on-one with residents to help them with their specific disaster-caused emergency.
“People often discover new challenges as they go through clean-up and recovery, and we want them to know that the Red Cross is still here to help them as they go through the process,” said Kelly Hodges, Red Cross Executive Director. “During the first days and weeks after a disaster, survivors may be focused on immediate needs like cleaning out their home. Later, they may discover that they need help replacing documents or filing insurance claims, but don’t know where to start. Or they may realize they are struggling to cope emotionally and need help. Whatever the need, the Red Cross is here to help meet it.”
Most people whose homes were destroyed or sustained major damage from the Jan. 12 tornadoes will be contacted directly through an email, text message or phone call directly from the Red Cross. This includes people who may face barriers to accessing disaster assistance such as people who do not speak English, are not American citizens, or have difficulty accessing services.
A shelter remains open at Selma High School, 2180 Broad Street, Selma AL. More than 11 people sought refuge in the shelters last night and many more are visiting every day for hot meals and information about what help is available.
Trained Red Cross health and mental health workers are providing services to people at the shelters, including emotional support and replacing prescription medications and eyeglasses. Response vehicles are driving through storm-damaged neighborhoods, delivering food, water, and clean-up supplies such as bleach, mops, gloves, rakes, and shovels.
Since Jan. 12, nearly 90 Red Cross workers have:
- Served more than 6,700 meals
- Distributed over1650 relief supplies including comfort kits with hygiene items and clean-up kits
- Provided nearly 150 overnight stays
in shelters
Volunteering
At this time, the American Red Cross is fortunate to have volunteers who are trained, ready, and willing to support our response to the disasters in our communities. We thank individuals and community groups who are willing to support this effort and encourage them to register to become new volunteers to help with future disaster responses. Learn more and register online at www.redcross.org/support/volunteer and complete the online application.
How you can help
All Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people.
Help people affected by disasters like tornadoes and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Visit redcross.org/donate or call 1-800-REDCROSS.
For more updates, follow the Alabama region of the American Red Cross on Twitter at @RedCrossAL. You can also visit redcross.org/alabama.
About us:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/alabamamississippi or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossAL.
