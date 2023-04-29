Relay for Life 2022- 8

Cancer survivors carry a Relay for Life banner during the Survivor’s Walk portion of the May 13, 2022, Relay for Life event.

City of Athens Relay for Life Bass Fishing Tournament

Ingalls Harbor, Decatur

May 6, 2023

Safelight to 2 p.m.

Lunch provided and boaters eligible for door prizes

$6,000 total cash payout for first through 10th place

$100 registration fee per boat or $110 with optional big fish pot

Registration the day of is $110 cash or $120 cash with optional big fish pot

Register online at Active.com

Paint the Town Purple Week

Athens-Limestone

May 7-13, 2023

Cherry Hammonds with the American Cancer Society will join Mayor Ronnie Marks and Chairman Collin Daly in proclaiming May 7-13 as Paint the Town Purple Week in Athens and Limestone County. Purple is the awareness color for all types of cancer, and the color associated with Relay for Life. Citizens, businesses, schools and other groups are encouraged to decorate with and wear purple and to learn more about the symptoms of different types of cancer, to get regular screenings and to seek ways to support the fight against cancer.

Relay for Life Survivor Dinner

Marion Street on The Square

May 12, 2023

5 to 6 p.m.

Free dinner for cancer survivors. Each survivor can bring one guest.

Please RSVP by May 5 by emailing Cherry Hammonds at cherry.hammonds@cancer.org or calling her at (256) 221-3926.

Relay Night for Limestone County

Marion Street on The Square

May 12, 2023

6 to 10 p.m.

Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. with posting of the colors by Athens High JROTC and the National Anthem by Devin Simmons. Next will be the Survivors Walk, then Caregivers Walk, then First Responders Walk and then Relay Teams Walk.

There will be various activities including food trucks, live music, a purple hands dance, zumba and more.

The luminaria ceremony will start at 9 p.m., and spectators will have a moment of silence to remember those lost to cancer, those fighting cancer and those who are now cancer free.

Event is free and open to the public.

County for a Cure Mud Volleyball

Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31

July 15, 2023

Registration and details will be announced soon. Follow “County for a Cure” on Facebook to stay up to date.

Warrior Walk

Fitness Park

October 2023

Details to be announced closer to time

Organized by the Oak Grove CME Church

