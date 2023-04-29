City of Athens Relay for Life Bass Fishing Tournament
Ingalls Harbor, Decatur
May 6, 2023
Safelight to 2 p.m.
Lunch provided and boaters eligible for door prizes
$6,000 total cash payout for first through 10th place
$100 registration fee per boat or $110 with optional big fish pot
Registration the day of is $110 cash or $120 cash with optional big fish pot
Register online at Active.com
Paint the Town Purple Week
Athens-Limestone
May 7-13, 2023
Cherry Hammonds with the American Cancer Society will join Mayor Ronnie Marks and Chairman Collin Daly in proclaiming May 7-13 as Paint the Town Purple Week in Athens and Limestone County. Purple is the awareness color for all types of cancer, and the color associated with Relay for Life. Citizens, businesses, schools and other groups are encouraged to decorate with and wear purple and to learn more about the symptoms of different types of cancer, to get regular screenings and to seek ways to support the fight against cancer.
Relay for Life Survivor Dinner
Marion Street on The Square
May 12, 2023
5 to 6 p.m.
Free dinner for cancer survivors. Each survivor can bring one guest.
Please RSVP by May 5 by emailing Cherry Hammonds at cherry.hammonds@cancer.org or calling her at (256) 221-3926.
Relay Night for Limestone County
Marion Street on The Square
May 12, 2023
6 to 10 p.m.
Ceremony kicks off at 6 p.m. with posting of the colors by Athens High JROTC and the National Anthem by Devin Simmons. Next will be the Survivors Walk, then Caregivers Walk, then First Responders Walk and then Relay Teams Walk.
There will be various activities including food trucks, live music, a purple hands dance, zumba and more.
The luminaria ceremony will start at 9 p.m., and spectators will have a moment of silence to remember those lost to cancer, those fighting cancer and those who are now cancer free.
Event is free and open to the public.
County for a Cure Mud Volleyball
Swan Creek Park on U.S. 31
July 15, 2023
Registration and details will be announced soon. Follow “County for a Cure” on Facebook to stay up to date.
Warrior Walk
Fitness Park
October 2023
Details to be announced closer to time
Organized by the Oak Grove CME Church
