The Limestone County Health Department reported the following restaurant scores and critical items Nov. 30–Dec. 4:

• Shiridi Inc (doing business as Greenbrier Express), 6245 Greenbrier Parkway, Madison — 76 (no chemical test papers, 0ppm sanitizer, chicken hot holding at 110 degrees, no food manager present);

• Whitt's Barbecue, 29901 Jones Ave., Ardmore — 83 (no food manger present during preparation of food, soda machine dirty);

• Nayah LLC, 25411 Upper Elkton Road, Elkmont — 88 (cat in store, dirty soda machine);

• Budget Inn (Exit 365), 28555 Boyd Chapel Road, Elkmont — 90;

• Elk River Treatment Program, 29495 Copperhead Lane, Elkmont — 90 (failing septic system);

• Las Trojas Mex Restaurant, 22051 U.S. 72, Suite C, Athens — 91 (damaged knife ends, cracked food containers);

• B&S Grocery, 21171 Elkton Road, Athens — 92 (residue on soda nozzle – corrected on site);

• Polaris – Corporate Dining Concepts, 7049 Greenbrier Parkway NW, Madison — 94 (dirty ice maker);

• 306 BBQ, 23101 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 95;

• Piney Chapel Elementary School, 20835 Elkton Road, Athens — 96;

• Sweet Cone Alabama – Commissary, 25411 Elkton Road, Elkmont — 97;

• Super 8 – CB, 1325 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 97.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you