The following restaurant ratings and critical items were reported Jan. 4–8 by the Limestone County Health Department.
• James’s Food Mart & Commissary, 5980 U.S. 31 North, Tanner — 72 (no running water in mobile unit at start of inspection – authorization suspended then reinstated by end of inspection, employee not using gloves or washing hands properly while serving/making food and taking payment in mobile unit – abated, chicken at 126 degrees in hot holding in mobile unit – abated, fries and rice at 126 degrees in hot holding in mobile unit – abated, cheese at 46 degrees and cut tomatoes at 45 degrees in cold holding in mobile unit – abated, chemical test strips and food probe thermometer not provided in mobile unit – abated, chicken gizzards at 109 degrees and chicken tenders at 113 degrees in hot holding, pork at 104 degrees in hot holding, chemical test strips and food probe thermometer not provided during establishment inspection, eggs sitting out on counter at 66 degrees, mobile unit not in compliance with approved plan, approved course not provided by employee who was present during inspection, hand washing sink not accessible due to pans laying on top of it – corrected onsite, paper towels and soap not provided at hand sink in kitchen – corrected onsite);
• Zaxby’s, 221 French Farms Blvd., Athens — 75 (boiled eggs and cheese at 48 degrees in cold holding – abated, cut tomatoes at 48 degrees in cold holding – abated, raw chicken in reach-in unit at 47 degrees – abated, residue in ice machine – abated, items in hand sink making it inaccessible – abated, highest registering temperature at hand sink by drink station was 95 degrees – abated, chicken between 113 and 122 in hot holding during initial inspection and between 98 and 108 degrees during followup inspection);
• Fiesta Mexicana, 600 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 82 (chemical spray bottles not labeled, dirty can opener blade, broken wires on fry basket);
• Mike’s Food Mart, 1809 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 86 (dates missing from temperature-controlled-for-safety foods, no drying device present in restroom);
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Meat Market), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 86 (cold holding meats at 54 degrees, dirty ice maker);
• Arby’s No. 5695, 600 W. 13th St., Athens — 87 (hot water at 98 degrees at hand sinks and three-compartment sink, broken fry baskets found);
• The Village Mart, 21651 Alabama 99, Athens — 87 (no food manager present, no chemical test papers present);
• Tienda Mexicana La Fuente (Bakery), 1000 N. Jefferson St., Athens — 87 (dirty ice maker, bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food);
• Sui Guru 3 Inc. (Chevron), 6725 Swancott Road, Madison — 87 (residue in ice machine, chicken at 100 degrees and fries at 99 degrees in hot holding, chili at 120 degrees and pizza at 108 degrees in hot holding);
• Hardees No 1332, 1110 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 88 (dirty soda nozzles, no food manager present);
• Subway No. 29408, 100 U.S. 31 South, Suite N, Athens — 88 (dirty soda nozzles, no food manager present);
• Loving Arms Child Development Center, 22685 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 88 (rodent droppings in cabinets, reach-in cooler where formula is kept registered 48 degrees, milk stored inside at 48 degrees);
• Blimpie, 25951 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison — 90 (approved course not provided by an employee who was present during the inspection, residue in ice machine and tea nozzles – abated);
• Brentwood Chevron Inc., 25977 Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, Madison — 90 (residue in ice machine – abated);
• Athens Food Mart, 14035 U.S. 72 West, Athens — 91 (dirty soda nozzles);
• Steak-Out, 1106 S. Jefferson St., Athens — 91 (dirty ice maker);
• Dunkin Donuts, 11212 County Line Road, Madison — 93 (eggs at 61 degrees and sausage at 67 degrees in cold holding);
• Lawlers Barbecue No. 3, 1506 U.S. 72 East, Athens — 93 (cole slaw between 47 and 62 degrees in cold holding – abated);
• Marco’s Pizza, 11156 County Line Road, Madison — 94;
• Uncle Bud’s Mini Mart, 20024 Alabama 127, Athens — 95; and
• Econo Lodge – CB, 1500 U.S. 72 East, 96.
