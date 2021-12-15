For the past 10 years, the Tanner High School band program has been led by a world-class musician and American patriot. Vichiel Stone took his love of music and his talents from Austin High School to the United States Marine Corps and now, the halls of Rattler Country.
Stone’s family moved to the area from Louisville, Ky., when the GM plant opened in the 1970s. He is a 1989 graduate of Austin High School and played trumpet in the school’s band. At that time, the Austin band program was under the direction of Dr. Ed Nichols, who is now superintendent of Madison City Schools.
“He’s a fantastic guy and he has been my mentor as far as everything I have accomplished. I try to emulate what he does because he seems to be doing it right,” Stone said.
After high school, Stone continued his music career at The University of North Alabama and finished with a degree in Performance.
“I wasn’t going to be a teacher. I did not want to be a teacher. In my mind, I would not be able to handle the parents or the kids,” he said. After graduating from UNA, an opportunity presented itself- an opening in the United States Marine Corps Band. “In order to make the Marine Band, you have to be accomplished. It’s not a job you can learn how to do,” Stone said.
After auditioning, he was guaranteed a spot but Marines are rifleman first and foremost, so Stone left for boot camp at Parris Island, S.C.
“After you graduate boot camp, you go to your school. Not to brag, (but) my audition was good enough that I didn’t have to go to the school,” he said. “My audition score was so high that I didn’t have to go.”
Stone was assigned to the Marine Corps Band at Parris Island which among its many duties is playing at each graduation ceremony. “It’s a job just like any other in the Marine Corps. I was a trumpet player which meant I was one of a few duty buglers.” A typical day for a USMC band member would be a morning of practicing music followed by marching practice before breaking down into smaller specialized groups.
While in the USMC, Stone began teaching private music lessons to children. In doing so, his attitude toward teaching began to shift.
“I kept up with the kids once I left and I found they got scholarships and went on to college. I thought to myself that maybe there is something to this and that it’s not so bad,” he said.
After four years in the USMC, Stone returned to UNA where he earned his master’s degree in education. After teaching several years in the Austin Band Program, Stone accepted the director position at Tanner High School.
“When I got here, it was a small program. I have managed to maintain or slightly increase the size. We have a small population, “ Stone said.
Stone believes the structure and discipline he experienced as a member of the USMC combined with his experience in teaching creates a strong foundation for his students and the Tanner program.
“I try to run what I learned in the Marine Corps — a small unit making the best of what you have. I know a lot of kids don’t have a lot of structure in their life,” he said. “This is one area I try to provide that where they know what to expect.”
