On Jan. 7, the board of directors of Athens Bible School announced that Robert Fudge had been named as the next President of Athens Bible School.
“We are excited about the future of Athens Bible School and are looking forward to the future as we are led by Mr. Duke as principal and Mr. Fudge as our new president,” the board said.
Fudge has a long history with Athens Bible School. Fudge attended Athens Bible School for 12 years, graduating in the Class of 1967. Before that, his father, Bennie Lee Fudge, was one of the three co-founders of the school. Now, after almost 79 years, Bennie Lee’s son, Robert, will assume the role of president.
A couple of years ago, the board of directors made the decision to separate the roles of president and principal into two different individuals, both reporting directly to the board. Since that time, Chris Duke has been leading the school as principal, overseeing the academic mission and goals of the school. Fudge will join Duke and oversee the business operations.
For his first year, Fudge will be focused on the task of fundraising and student recruitment, which play vital roles in the school’s overall success and stability. This will include the school’s ongoing capital campaign, which covers the costs of the new facility, as well as the “Play It Forward” project, which will fund the new athletic complex.
Within the past year, Athens Bible School has experienced unprecedented growth. In August, its enrollment increased more than 10 percent and is poised to grow more in the future. In addition, they have increased Dual-Enrollment offerings by adding Computer Aided Design. Finally, the new athletic complex will allow ABS to build upon past accomplishments that include multiple state titles and fuel their athletic programs for continued success.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the new athletic complex. Visit playitforwardabs.org for information. For more information about Athens Bible School, visit athensbible.com. Enrollment is open now for the 2022-’23 school year.
