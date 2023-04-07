Ordinarily, opponents don’t lend a hand to one other ahead of meeting on the playing field.
However, that wasn’t the case inside of Damon Faris’ pre engineering classroom Wednesday as members of the Rockets Team 34, the Limestone County Career Technical Center’s FIRST robotics team, were making final preparations for their upcoming competition at the end of the week.
Earlier in the day, Faris and the group welcomed the Brazilian Robotics Team to campus and offered their room and assistance to them. Because of their mode of travel, the Brazilian team had to disassemble their robot prior to leaving home. This left them with a handful of suitcases full of parts and nowhere to put it back together.
Thankfully, the connection from prior years of competition worked out.
“Earlier in the season, they reached out to our students about coming to Huntsville for competition and mentioned that they would need somewhere to reassemble their robot prior to competition,” said Monica Hobson, who serves as the FIRST Robotics mentor. “We offered our facilities and assistance with this. We’ve been so excited about welcoming them to beautiful Limestone County.”
