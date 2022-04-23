Many seniors want to spend as long as possible residing in the comforts of their own homes. According to AARP’s 2021 Home and Community Preferences Survey, more than three-quarters of U.S. adults aged 50 and older prefer living at home. But getting older often comes with specific deficits that may not make current living situations the safest for seniors.
Retirement Living reports that an older person is treated in an emergency room for a fall-related injury nearly once every 10 seconds. Falls cause millions of injuries and 32,000 deaths a year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Seniors may be affected by low vision, mobility limitations, cognitive decline, balance issues and loss of muscle strength. Specific adaptations may be necessary if seniors want to stay in their homes, particularly in unrenovated older homes.
Change knobs to levers
Changing knobs to levers is an easy modification. Levers are much easier for individuals with arthritis or persons who lack dexterity in their hands. Everything from doorknobs to faucet knobs can be replaced with levers.
“A lever is easier to manipulate for an elderly resident with arthritis, or anyone with their hands full. This makes levers a good choice for busy parents as well as the elderly,” said Complete Home Hardware in a statement. “If you are planning on staying in your home for the long term and want to age-in-place, seriously consider choosing lever-style door handles. If a member of your family suffers from arthritis or other joint ailments, also consider levers for their ease of use.”
Create zero-threshold entryways
Zero-threshold entryways, also known as flush entries, do not require crossing a lip or any raised barrier. They can appear on doorways and showers and make it easy for people with mobility issues and those using scooters, walkers and wheelchairs to move about unencumbered.
Clear clutter/move obstructions
One inexpensive modification is to remove extraneous furniture and accessories. Such a change widens walking spaces in a room and accommodates walkers and wheelchairs. In addition, furniture can be pushed to the room’s perimeter to make moving around easier. It’s also essential to remove area rugs, as they’re often tripping hazards.
Install grab rails and supports
Minimizing falls could come down to providing support in key rooms of a home. Adding grab rails in the bathroom near the toilet and in the shower can help a person use those facilities without assistance. Install a grab rail close to seating in the kitchen to add support.
Consider smart lighting
Motion-activated or darkness-activated lighting switches and fixtures can automatically turn on lights, improving visibility. Also, rocker light switches are more accessible to maneuver than standard toggles.
Invest in a stairlift
Single-story homes are preferable for growing older gracefully, but many seniors live in multi-story homes. According to Elder, a stairlift makes a multi-floor home more accessible, an eldercare service provider.
Stairlifts make it easier to traverse staircases and reduce the risk of falls.
These suggestions are just a few home modifications that can help seniors safely age in place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.