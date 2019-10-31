Winners of Isom's Orchard's annual scarecrow contest received ribbons and cash awards Wednesday.
Athens Bible School's Science Club won third place with a scarecrow resembling Woody from the "Toy Story" series. Little Lane Preschool's STEAM class won second place with a "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"-themed scarecrow, and first place went to Moms of Many Strengths, who submitted Gabby, a scarecrow mom with three children, a dog and a variety of mom-related accessories.
MOMS said they would be donating their prize money to the Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association.
