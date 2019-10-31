Pictured, front row, from left, are Tabatha Britnell, Elizabeth Britnell and Sydney Newton, second-place winners and representatives of Athens Bible School's Science Club; Isom's Orchard owner Marlene Isom; and Angela Benton, Felicia Grimme and Lindsay Naylor of the Moms of Many Strengths, who won first place. In the back row, from left, are Eirah Hanson, Emily Atkinson, Sassy Hyman, Max Menefee, Miles Pepper and Luke Kellum, members of Little Lane Preschool's STEAM class, the third-place winners.