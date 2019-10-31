Isom's Orchard 2019 Scarecrow Contest Winners

Pictured, front row, from left, are Tabatha Britnell, Elizabeth Britnell and Sydney Newton, second-place winners and representatives of Athens Bible School's Science Club; Isom's Orchard owner Marlene Isom; and Angela Benton, Felicia Grimme and Lindsay Naylor of the Moms of Many Strengths, who won first place. In the back row, from left, are Eirah Hanson, Emily Atkinson, Sassy Hyman, Max Menefee, Miles Pepper and Luke Kellum, members of Little Lane Preschool's STEAM class, the third-place winners.

Winners of Isom's Orchard's annual scarecrow contest received ribbons and cash awards Wednesday.

Athens Bible School's Science Club won third place with a scarecrow resembling Woody from the "Toy Story" series. Little Lane Preschool's STEAM class won second place with a "The Very Hungry Caterpillar"-themed scarecrow, and first place went to Moms of Many Strengths, who submitted Gabby, a scarecrow mom with three children, a dog and a variety of mom-related accessories. 

MOMS said they would be donating their prize money to the Limestone County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association.

