Week of Feb. 24-28

Athens City Schools

Monday: Asian chicken, egg roll, steamed broccoli, fried rice, fruit, sugar cookie or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad with Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;

Wednesday: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Chicken bites, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; and

Friday: Chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.

Limestone County Schools

Monday: Spaghetti with meat and breadstick or Mozzarella cheese sticks with sauce, roasted broccoli, cheese cup, stir fry peppers and onions, buttered corn, apple crisp, fruit, and milk;

Tuesday: Corndog or hotdog with toppings, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, fruit, and milk;

Wednesday: Half day for students — Grab & Go Meal;

Thursday: Homemade chili with corn chips or barbecue potato stacks, shredded cheese cup, dill spear, cinnamon roll, fruit, and milk;

Friday: Chicken wings (spicy or mild), buttered yam patties, pinto beans, turnip greens, oven roll, strawberry crisp, fruit and milk.

