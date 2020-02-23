Week of Feb. 24-28
Athens City Schools
Monday: Asian chicken, egg roll, steamed broccoli, fried rice, fruit, sugar cookie or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Tuesday: Pizza, corn, kale salad, fruit or salad with Rice Krispies treat, or Grab & Go Meal;
Wednesday: Taco salad, lettuce, tomato, cheese, jalapeno pepper slices, tortilla chips, refried beans, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Chicken bites, whipped potatoes, green beans, roll, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal; and
Friday: Chicken sandwich, lettuce, tomato, chips, carrots with dip, fruit or salad, or Grab & Go Meal.
Limestone County Schools
Monday: Spaghetti with meat and breadstick or Mozzarella cheese sticks with sauce, roasted broccoli, cheese cup, stir fry peppers and onions, buttered corn, apple crisp, fruit, and milk;
Tuesday: Corndog or hotdog with toppings, crinkle cut fries, baked beans, fruit, and milk;
Wednesday: Half day for students — Grab & Go Meal;
Thursday: Homemade chili with corn chips or barbecue potato stacks, shredded cheese cup, dill spear, cinnamon roll, fruit, and milk;
Friday: Chicken wings (spicy or mild), buttered yam patties, pinto beans, turnip greens, oven roll, strawberry crisp, fruit and milk.
