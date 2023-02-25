Areas schools continue to grow and develop as Athens-Limestone continues to expand.
Limestone County Schools, Athens City Schools, and the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy all saw capital projects to accomodate enrollment growth and Athens Bible School anticipates a building expansion.
Athens Bible School
Athens Bible School experienced an almost 12 percent increase in enrollment from 2021-22 to 2022-23, but experienced very little change in demographic numbers for the two years.
- White students – 94%
- African American, Asian, Hispanic, and Multiracial students combined – 6%
- Female students – 50.5%
- Male students – 49.5%
The school anticipates a 10-15 percent increase in enrollment from 2022-23 to 2023-24.
“Due to the continued increase in housing developments and the growth of industry and business in our immediate area, we expect to see double digit (10 percent plus) growth to enrollment at ABS for the next 3-5 years,” Principal Chris Duke told The News Courier.
“The Board of Directors and Administration currently evaluate ways to maximize the teaching space we currently have at the Persell Campus,” Duke said. “In addition, teaching units and support staff are added to meet the needs of our current students and in anticipation of increased enrollment in the future.”
He went on to say, “plans are also being considered for expansion of the current building.”
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Enrollment at the Lindsay Lane Christian Academy increased from 636 to 674 from 2021-22 to 2022-23. This is a roughly 5 percent increase.
2022-23 DemographicsWest Campus — 339 Students (14 African-American, 13 Asian, 6 American Indian, 1 Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 305 Caucasian), 178 Female/161 Male
Main Campus — 194 Students (12 African-American, 10 Asian, 3 American Indian, 1 Pacific Islander, 168 Caucasian), 105 Female/89 Male
East Campus — 138 Students (4 African-American, 3 Asian, 3 Other, 128 Caucasian), 80 Female/58 Male
“Because we are at capacity in some grades and very close on others, we anticipate an increase of only 30 students this year,” Head of School Stephen Murr told The News Courier. “Once the building is finished, sometime in January, we will be prepared to accommodate an influx of new students in 2023-2024.”
Murr met with the faculty and staff in 2013 and told them he believed the school would grow and one day experience the growth they are seeing now.
“At the time I assumed our growth would be on the east side of Athens where our East Campus sits on Bradford Rd,” Murr said. After multiple attempts to purchase land in that area, it seemed God was directing us in another way. God continued to open doors to expand on the West Campus on Sanderfer Rd.”
He went on to say, “more land was purchased and the intermediate school building was completed in 2018. God knew what I didn’t. The area around Sanderfer Rd. has many new beautiful houses being built and proving to be a draw for many new families to this area.”
LLCA will growth with the community, he says.
“The room to add 375 students will be ready in new few months. In addition, we have a long-range plan that includes an elementary school building,” Murr said. “The demand for Kingdom Education and the rate that we can retire the loan for this building project will affect the timeline of the next phase of the building plan.”
The new high school building being built at the main campus is part of this plan to grow with the community.
The building will allow space for 375 new students, increasing enrollment capacity to 1,100 on all three campuses.
The building will add six offices, a science lab, a fully-equipped weight room, a kitchen, and cafeteria, a large competition gymnasium, as well as numerous classrooms. The cafeteria will double as a FEMA-rated storm shelter. The gymnasium will be named in honor of Dusty McLemore, the founder of LLCA.
“The new building will allow students to spread out in brand new classrooms with cutting edge technology and brand-new furniture,” Murr said. “Although we will continue to use the cafeteria on this campus, the new cafeteria will allow all students to eat at the same time rather than a staggered lunch schedule.”
Murr says the new gymnasium is possibly the most exciting feature for students. LLCA has 38 AHSAA sports teams and 32 youth teams.
“It will allow room for two side-by-side basketball or volleyball courts that can be divided with a retractable curtain. This will double our time for practice,” Murr said. “Next year the new courts, the existing gym and a new outdoor court to be completed this spring, will be welcomed by LLCA students.”
With a $6.3 million budget ($1.5 million of which has been paid by LLCA), money is now being raised to complete the north wing of the upstairs. LLCA needs to raise roughly $750K to finish these 5 classrooms. This cost is due to the use of these 5 classroom creating a need for a third storm shelter, a costly undertaking.
LLCA plans to build an elementary building on the west campus that will allow for K12 to be on one campus.
2021-22 Demographics2021-22 Demographic Breakdown — 641 Total Students
West Campus — 326 Students (21 African-American, 11 Asian, 4 American Indian, 2 Hawaiian/Pacific Islander, 2 Other, 286 Caucasian), 174 Female/152 Male
Main Campus — 171 Students (6 African-American, 6 Asian, 3 American Indian, 156 Caucasian), 91 Female/80 Male
East Campus — 144 Students (5 African-American, 2 Asian, 1 Other, 136 Caucasian), 80 Female/64 Male
Athens City SchoolsAthens High School saw the most significant increase in enrollment with a 54 student increase. Athens Middle School saw the most significant decrease in enrollment with a 32 student decrease.
As the district and the City it serves continues to grow, ACS makes capital improvements to accomodate the growth.
“iAcademy will house up to 600 students, and they are currently at 426. We are working with architects on a plan for a new HEART Academy at Julian Newman that will house 700-750 students,” Superintendent Beth Patton said. “HEART is currently at 378. We are working with architects to add additional classrooms to Athens Intermediate School (4th-5th grade) to increase capacity.”
“Then, we plan to build a new Athens Renaissance School and a new elementary school on the east side of town,” Patton said. “FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary currently serves the east side of town, but they are at capacity with approximately 370 students.”
Racial demographics changed slightly across the district.
Students participating in the free & reduced lunch program increased by 15.41 percent districtwide, surpassing 50 percent of students enrolled in the program. Athens High School saw the most significant increase with a 19.18 percent increase, bringing the percentage of students participating in the program at AHS to 51.97%. Athens Elementary School has the greatest percentage of students in the program, with 76.53 percent of AES students enrolled in the program.
In January, students at the iAcademy at Athens Elementary moved into their new building on Madison Street.
“There is so much history in this location for Athens Elementary School! We have generations of teachers and families who have attended school in this location and it is so special to hear their stories from this location,” iAcademy Principal Amanda Tedford said. “We are thrilled to be located back in our school community. We have families who are able to walk to school or ride bikes and our students get excited when they see teachers in and around their neighborhood!”
According to Tedford, the transition back into the neighborhood has been smooth.
“We spent the first week in the new building teaching students where things were located and the rules and procedures for the new building,” she said. “Our students and teachers have acclimated really well to the new building.”
Limestone County Schools
Blue Springs Elementary School saw the most significant increase in enrollment (excluding Alabama Connections) with a 41 student increase. Cedar Hill saw the most significant decrease in enrollment with a 23 student decrease.
Alabama Connections Academy increased by 120 students.
Piney Chapel Elementary was the only school to have no change in enrollment, remaining at 185 students.
“Overall, the district grew by 254 students including 134 brick and mortar students,” Dr. Randy Shearouse told The News Courier.
The district continues to monitor residential developments to anticipate future education needs.
“The East side continues to grow faster than the rest of the district, but we need to continue watching pockets of growth in schools like Clements and Blue Springs,” Shearouse said.
As part of anticipating the needs of the county, the district continues to make capital improvements to accomodate growth and development.
“The new Elkmont Elementary will provide additional space at Elkmont High School. The district is currently in the process of bidding a new wing for Johnson Elementary which will provide additional classroom opportunities,” Shearouse explained. “Our Capital Plan addresses construction needs of the district and matches those plans with our ability to pay for the approved projects. Thankfully, the BOE has set aside funds the last couple of years to pay for our construction projects without borrowing any money to pay for them.”
He went on to say, “Elkmont Elementary and the Johnson Elementary addition will be paid for in full when they are completed. The West Limestone High School project is a great example of a renovation project the district has just completed.”
Limestone County
Enrollment is up 254 students.
Ardmore High School
Enrollment is down 11 students.
Blue Springs Elementary School
Enrollment is up 41 students.
Cedar Hill Elementary
Enrollment is down 23 students.
Clements High School
Enrollment is up 10 students.
Creekside Primary School
Enrollment is up 18 students.
Creekside Elementary School
Enrollment is up 30 students.
East Limestone High School
Enrollment is up 40 students.
Johnson Elementary School
Enrollment is up 8 students.
Elkmont High School
Enrollment is up 11 students.
Elkmont Elementary School
Enrollment is up 3 students.
Sugar Creek Elementary School
Enrollment is up 5 students.
Piney Chapel Elementary School
No change in enrollment.
Tanner High School
Enrollment is up 4 students.
Tanner Elementary School
Enrollment is up 2 students.
West Limestone High School
Enrollment is down 14 students.
Alabama Connections
Enrollment is up 120 students.
