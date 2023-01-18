The 2023 edition of the Limestone County Tournament continued its non-stop action with Day 2 taking place on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Multiple boys and girls teams took the floor on Tuesday with the intentions of winning the county title. Some were in the first round of action and others were in the semifinals, trying to solidify a spot in the title game.
Wednesday sees a break in the action, as church services are observed, giving the players and their families an opportunity for a break from the basketball court.
Here is what Day 2 of the Limestone County Tournament held
Day 2
Varsity Boys
3 seed Tanner took on 6 seed Ardmore in the first round, with the Rattlers defeating the Tigers to move on to the semifinals, where they will face off with 2 seed West Limestone on Jan. 20 at 8 p.m.
On the other side of the bracket is 1 seed East Limestone taking on 4 seeded Elkmont on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m.
Varsity Girls
3 seed Elkmont took on 6 seed Tanner in the first round on Tuesday, with Elkmont winning the game to move onto the next round to face off with 2 seed Clements on Jan. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
The other side of the bracket features 1 seed East Limestone taking on 5 seed Ardmore on Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
JV Boys
The Junior Varsity Boys had no games Tuesday. They resume play on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m., respectively.
JV Girls
The Junior Varsity Girls had no games on Tuesday. They resume play on Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. with one game on the schedule.
Middle School Boys
1 seed Tanner moved on to the county title game following their defeat of 4 seed Elkmont in the semifinal round on Tuesday.
They await the winner of 6 seed West Limestone and 2 seed Ardmore in the title game.
Middle School Girls
1 seed East Limestone defeated 5 seed West Limestone in the semifinals on Tuesday to set up a matchup with 3 seed Ardmore in the title game on Jan. 21 at 11:15 a.m.
3 seed Ardmore defeated 2 seed Elkmont to make the tournament’s title game.
7th Grade Boys
1 seed East Limestone and 3 seed Elkmont is already set as the title game, beginning on Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. This took place following their Jan. 6 victories, where East would defeat West Limestone in the first round and Elkmont would defeat Ardmore in the first round.
