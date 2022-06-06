On Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 10:28 pm, officers with the Athens Police Department responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Stanford Street and Somerest Drive. Upon arrival, an adult male was found in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
We are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact our department at (256)233-8700.
