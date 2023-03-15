Limestone County sports have a few rivalries between the different sports programs, but the West vs. East rivalry is pretty common no matter the shape of the ball.
On March 10, the West Limestone Wildcats came out swinging against the East Limestone Indians in the face of their 11-7 loss in March 2022. With 13 hits for the team, West scored 9 runs to East’s 1 unearned run.
Wildcats coach Ryan Griffin notes that two players had standout performances at the plate. Shortstop Landon Navas went 4-4, being involved in five of the nine runs with two RBIs and 3 runs. Center fielder Ian Burroughs was close behind, batting a notable triple in his three for four, bringing in another two RBIs, and getting walked in the fourth plate appearance. The Wildcat’s third baseman, Smith, made his double count by racking up three RBIs himself. They spread the love with their base running, having six separate players stealing bases on East.
West wasn’t just strong at the plate, though. Colin Patterson pitched 78 strikes in his 112 pitch game. Facing all 27 batters, Patterson struck out 17 batters and only gave up three hits. None of which led to the singular unearned run from the Indians, which appear to have been from one of the three Wildcat errors.
