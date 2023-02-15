Athens City Schools
Due to the threat of inclement weather, Athens City Schools will implement e-Learning on Thursday, February 16. There will be no in-person classes.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 6:34 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.